Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Certain Chinese made iPhones face a ban in the United States

Certain iPhone models made in China face an import ban into the United States.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display iPhone
iPhones are lined up on a table at an Apple Store.
A ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) could prevent some iPhone units built in China from getting shipped into the U.S. The ITC is a U.S. Federal agency that rules on unfair trade practices. One of its powers is the ability to issue exclusion orders that ban products found to infringe on intellectual property rights. In 2023, two companies that you're probably familiar with, Samsung Display and Chinese display manufacturer BOE, were having a serious disagreement over alleged technology theft.

Both companies sued each other, and Samsung Display also filed a complaint with the ITC, which just announced a preliminary ruling. The ITC ruled in Samsung Display's favor, stating that the Samsung Electronics subsidiary "has proven by a preponderance of evidence" that BOE engaged in "misappropriation of trade secrets" to make its OLED panels. Yes, this is a preliminary ruling, and the final judgment will probably not be made until November. At that point, it will be up to U.S. President Donald Trump to decide whether the BOE products found to be infringing on Samsung Display's patents should be banned from the U.S.

If the ban is approved, iPhone units with OLED displays made by BOE would not be allowed to enter the United States. As it turns out, U.S. consumers might not be affected at all. Apple recently approved BOE as a supplier of OLED displays for the iPhone 17 Pro. But that approval covers the Chinese market only. Still, BOE reportedly produces displays for U.S. versions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16e.

But Apple might not be impacted after all. That's because the ITC hasn't specified whether the ban covers just OLED displays or includes smartphones sporting BOE's OLED panels. Even if Apple itself is not included in any exclusion order, Samsung could sue companies using the impacted BOE displays and Apple could be one of the companies involved in such legal action.

Will Apple remove BOE as a supplier?

Vote View Result

One industry insider said that Apple could end up booting BOE from its supply chain. This would be a shame, as the company had to work hard to regain Apple's trust after it expanded the circuit width of the thin-film transistors on its OLED panels for the iPhone 13 series. BOE did not get approval from Apple to make this change, and it was done to improve the display supplier's yield, which was too low. Increasing the circuit width would make it easier for BOE to improve the yield on its iPhone OLED panels.

Recommended Stories
BOE is estimated to account for 20% of overall orders Apple has placed for iPhone displays. Apple could end up using BOE's OLED panels earmarked for the iPhone on units sold in China. If it is banned from the U.S. market, BOE could focus on the Chinese market and reduce its prices to take business away from Apple's Korean based display suppliers such as Samsung Display and LG Display.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless