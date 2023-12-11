Bug, hair, and excessive glue: Some OnePlus 12 buyers have been grossed out
For a brief moment, the OnePlus 12 seemed almost perfect. It has the brightest screen of any phone, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, OnePlus Open's impressive camera array, great haptics, large battery, fast charging, wireless charging, and a healthy amount of RAM. Nothing in the world is perfect though.
Per posts on the Chinese social networking website Weibo, some OnePlus 12 units are suffering from quality control issues. As Android Authority notes, images show that there are gaps between the camera array and the rear glass.
Worried that this may impact the water and dustproofing capabilities of the device, one user reached out to customer care but they were assured that there's nothing to worry about.
This doesn't seem to be a widespread problem and judging by the photos, the gap between the camera island and the glass panel isn't significant. This is forgivable, right?
What can't be overlooked is that there's a hair and a real bug inside the back glass of one unit. That's gross and one of the apparent reasons why the poor insect and hair strands got stuck there is that a lot of glue was used during the assembly process. The insect couldn't get out in time.
That's surely not a good look for a phone that's yet to make its international debut and competitors may use this opportunity to show that the OnePlus 12 is not a good buy.
OnePlus exec says OnePlus 12 users have nothing to worry about (left) but Xiaomi exec is not so forgiving
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing has already started throwing indirect shade at OnePlus. Without naming names, he said that the gap and excessive glue issues are caused by low internal standards. He even seems to imply that people are returning the OnePlus 12 due to these problems, but we don't know if that's true. What a bad start for a phone that stands a strong chance of being this year's best phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: