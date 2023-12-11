Bug, hair, and excessive glue: Some OnePlus 12 buyers have been grossed out





Per OnePlus 12 units are suffering from quality control issues. As Per posts on the Chinese social networking website Weibo, someunits are suffering from quality control issues. As Android Authority notes, images show that there are gaps between the camera array and the rear glass.













This doesn't seem to be a widespread problem and judging by the photos, the gap between the camera island and the glass panel isn't significant. This is forgivable, right?





What can't be overlooked is that there's a hair and a real bug inside the back glass of one unit. That's gross and one of the apparent reasons why the poor insect and hair strands got stuck there is that a lot of glue was used during the assembly process. The insect couldn't get out in time.









That's surely not a good look for a phone that's yet to make its international debut and competitors may use this opportunity to show that the OnePlus 12 is not a good buy.







