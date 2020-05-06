LG Android

Boost Mobile's newest mid-range Android smartphone costs less than $100

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 06, 2020, 1:18 AM
Boost Mobile has just added another cheap Android smartphone to its portfolio, the LG K51. Even though it costs less than $100, the K51 looks and feels more like a mid-range device rather than an entry-level.

First off, the smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 2TB). Unfortunately, LG hasn't included the most recent version of Android, so the K51 runs Android 9 Pie instead.

On the bright side, you get a very large 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display and a massive 4,000 mAh battery that should offer up to 23 hours of talk time. Another selling point could be the triple-camera island that accommodates three sensors: 13-megapixel main, 5-megapixel super-wide, and 2-megapixel bokeh.

More importantly, the LG K51 is now available for purchase at Boost Mobile for just $90 ($60 off) with selected unlimited plans and no annual service contracts. Also, new customers who switch to Boost Mobile can also get the LG K51 for just $30, for a limited time. They just need to make sure to use the code CINCO2020 at checkout.

