Boost Mobile's newest mid-range Android smartphone costs less than $100
First off, the smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 2TB). Unfortunately, LG hasn't included the most recent version of Android, so the K51 runs Android 9 Pie instead.
More importantly, the LG K51 is now available for purchase at Boost Mobile for just $90 ($60 off) with selected unlimited plans and no annual service contracts. Also, new customers who switch to Boost Mobile can also get the LG K51 for just $30, for a limited time. They just need to make sure to use the code CINCO2020 at checkout.