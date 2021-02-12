Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals right now
There are many brands out there but the two behemoths - Apple and Samsung - stand out of the crowd. Now, let’s say you want an Android smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch line is worth checking, as it’s the closest competitor to the Apple Watch that Android users can get. There are basically four different generations of Galaxy watches and you can find all of them at a discounted price here or there.
Jump to section:
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals
The top tier wearable from Samsung comes packed full of features. The Galaxy Watch 3 sports a premium design and materials, a gorgeous OLED display with over 50,000 watch faces available online. This watch can also track a wide range of activities - including walking, running, hiking, cycling, swimming, treadmill, weight machine, arm curls, and even yoga. You can use the LTE version to make and receive calls, there’s a SpO2 sensor on board, wireless charging support, and the battery life is also decent. Now, let’s check the deals.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 carrier deals (BOGO/Trade-in/new line)
Usually, one of the cheapest ways to get yourself a Galaxy Watch 3 is through a carrier. Sadly though, all major carriers are keeping it plain at the moment. Verizon is offering a BOGO deal with a $150 discount on the second watch, AT&T has a trade-in option with up to $200 in savings and a $450 BOGO deal with a new line, while T-Mobile is offering to give you a Galaxy Watch 3 for free if you buy a second one and activate 2+ new lines.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals without a plan
Believe it or not, there are better Galaxy Watch 3 deals for unlocked devices at the moment than through a carrier. Samsung has a promo, offering up to $260 when you trade-in your old device, while Best Buy is shedding $100 off the Watch 3 price for a limited time. You can get the same $100 discount at Target, and if you’re lucky you can find even better deals on Amazon.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second iteration under the Active branding. Its specifications include super AMOLED display, ECG sensor, and Exynos 9110 chip. The smartwatch is available with an aluminum or stainless steel case, depending on whether you choose the LTE version or the Bluetooth only version. This model is very comfortable to wear, packs a 2-day battery life, and can track a wide-variety of workouts plus your sleep. All in a very elegant and sleek manner.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 carrier deals (BOGO/trade-in/new line)
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 enjoys the same treatment a the moment regarding discounts at all major carriers. We're talking about BOGO and trade-in deals mostly, with Verizon offering a $150 BOGO deal or $100 off if you trade-in. AT&T is running a Valentine's day promotion giving you a free Active 2 watch if you buy one (both have to be with plans, though). T-Mobile will give you the Active 2 40mm for free if you activate a paired DIGITS line on an eligible plan.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals without a plan
Interestingly, you can get the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 unlocked at a discounted price, matching the carrier retail prices. Best Buy offers discounts ranging from $50 to $100, while Samsung offers to shed $150 off the price if you trade-in an old device. You can find the watch on Amazon too, with the same $50 discount on the 40mm and 44mm versions.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great choice, if you don't care for LTE and you okay with having only one size available. On the plus side, the Watch Active is small and lightweight, comfortable to wear, and packs the same workout and sleep tracking capabilities as its more expensive offspring. Speaking of the price, you can easily get this smartwatch for less than $200, but your only option is to get it unlocked. All major carriers dropped this model from their portfolio some time ago. Nevertheless, it's a great budget entry to the smartwatch world.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch pioneered the rotating bezel and got Samsung in the smartwatch game. Even by today's standards, the Galaxy Watch is fast, modern looking, and quite fun to use. You get a beautiful OLED display, an ample chipset with Samsung's own Tizen OS on board, 5ATM water resistance, support for calls, tons of watchfaces, great workout and sleep tracking. You can choose from two sizes - 42mm and 46mm. Oh, last but not least - the battery life is great on these - 2 to 3 days easily. The original Galaxy Watch is hard to find and not that cheap actually, but Samsung still offers it (with around $100 off when you trade-in), and there are other retailers that have it in stock too.