Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals right now

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second iteration under the Active branding. Its specifications include super AMOLED display, ECG sensor, and Exynos 9110 chip. The smartwatch is available with an aluminum or stainless steel case, depending on whether you choose the LTE version or the Bluetooth only version. This model is very comfortable to wear, packs a 2-day battery life, and can track a wide-variety of workouts plus your sleep. All in a very elegant and sleek manner.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 carrier deals (BOGO/trade-in/new line)





The Galaxy Watch Active 2 enjoys the same treatment a the moment regarding discounts at all major carriers. We're talking about BOGO and trade-in deals mostly, with Verizon offering a $150 BOGO deal or $100 off if you trade-in . AT&T is running a Valentine's day promotion giving you a free Active 2 watch if you buy one (both have to be with plans, though). T-Mobile will give you the Active 2 40mm for free if you activate a paired DIGITS line on an eligible plan.





Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals without a plan





Interestingly, you can get the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 unlocked at a discounted price, matching the carrier retail prices. Best Buy offers discounts ranging from $50 to $100 , while Samsung offers to shed $150 off the price if you trade-in an old device. You can find the watch on Amazon too, with the same $50 discount on the 40mm and 44mm versions.





Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great choice, if you don't care for LTE and you okay with having only one size available. On the plus side, the Watch Active is small and lightweight, comfortable to wear, and packs the same workout and sleep tracking capabilities as its more expensive offspring. Speaking of the price, you can easily get this smartwatch for less than $200 , but your only option is to get it unlocked. All major carriers dropped this model from their portfolio some time ago. Nevertheless, it's a great budget entry to the smartwatch world.





Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch pioneered the rotating bezel and got Samsung in the smartwatch game. Even by today's standards, the Galaxy Watch is fast, modern looking, and quite fun to use. You get a beautiful OLED display, an ample chipset with Samsung's own Tizen OS on board, 5ATM water resistance, support for calls, tons of watchfaces, great workout and sleep tracking. You can choose from two sizes - 42mm and 46mm. Oh, last but not least - the battery life is great on these - 2 to 3 days easily. The original Galaxy Watch is hard to find and not that cheap actually, but Samsung still offers it (with around $100 off when you trade-in ), and there are other retailers that have it in stock too.





Smartwatches are everywhere today. These devices have evolved tremendously over the past few years, and now they can not only answer calls, show notifications, and track your sleep and workouts, but also measure your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, even offer blood pressure readings through clever algorithms.