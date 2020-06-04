Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)

Rugged, waterproof flip phone for those who want toughness





When flip phone nostalgia clashes with the need for a tough, reliable phone that covers all the basics, including support for mobile web and a built-in GPS, this is the one to get. It even has a flashlight!





Sonim XP3

An ultra-rugged IP-68 certified cell phone





This flip phone from AT&T is built to communicate and thrive in extreme conditions. It also sports a 5-megapixel real camera.









CAT S48c

When a tough smartphone is more to his liking





Sporting a 5-inch screen, good mid-range specs, front and back cameras, and all the features of a modern smartphone, but in a tough body - this is the perfect phone for dads who are ready to make the switch from feature phones to smartphones.









For more Father's Day phone ideas, also check out:













Best Father's Day gift ideas under $50

Cool phone cases For a more durable and stylish smartphone



There's a healthy variety of cases out there, at least for the more popular smartphone models. Phone cases can not only add a more personalized look to dad's smartphone, but make it way more durable and even more functional, if they offer a built-in kickstand or wallet.



A phone case can not only be among the most affordable Father's Day gifts, but a highly needed one for most dads, especially if rocking a glass smartphone. Aside from the obvious drop and scratch protection, a case can hide the scratches on an already roughed up smartphone, giving it a whole new, fresh look.



Additionally, among the more unique father's day gift ideas is the option to purchase a customized case, with either a name of your choosing printed on the back, or an entire photograph. For this, check out:



There's a healthy variety of cases out there, at least for the more popular smartphone models. Phone cases can not only add a more personalized look to dad's smartphone, but make it way more durable and even more functional, if they offer a built-in kickstand or wallet.A phone case can not only be among the most affordable Father's Day gifts, but a highly needed one for most dads, especially if rocking a glass smartphone. Aside from the obvious drop and scratch protection, a case can hide the scratches on an already roughed up smartphone, giving it a whole new, fresh look.Additionally, among the more unique father's day gift ideas is the option to purchase a customized case, with either a name of your choosing printed on the back, or an entire photograph. For this, check out: How to make a custom iPhone case





(Use code #dad for 15% off before June 21st)



Anker SoundCore bluetooth speaker A solid, portable bluetooth speaker with long battery life



Despite being so small that it's almost pocketable, the Anker SoundCore provides nice and loud sound thanks to its stereo speakers and a patented bass port. Great for camping trips and travel in general, or even as a main speaker in a game room.



Songs can be played easily over Bluetooth from a distance of up to 66 feet, with Anker promising a solid full-day battery life. Despite being so small that it's almost pocketable, the Anker SoundCore provides nice and loud sound thanks to its stereo speakers and a patented bass port. Great for camping trips and travel in general, or even as a main speaker in a game room.Songs can be played easily over Bluetooth from a distance of up to 66 feet, with Anker promising a solid full-day battery life.



