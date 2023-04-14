Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited

It's no secret that Google makes outstanding phones which can easily put up a fight with exorbitantly priced Apple and Samsung phones. The company hit a home run with the previous generation Pixel 6, enabling it to witness huge sales growth. The Pixel 6 Pro remains an awesome phone in 2023 and Best Buy is currently selling it for an unbelievably low price.





The Pixel 6 Pro launched with a starting price of $899 in late 2021. It's not much different from the Pixel 7 Pro , which may have better specs than its predecessor but is only a marginal update over it. The Pixel 7 Pro also starts at $899 and often goes on sale, but the unlocked model has never dropped below $749.





The Pixel 6 Pro is a great device with the smart Tensor G2 chip, outstanding cameras, a large 6.7 inches 120Hz screen, and a 5,003mAh cell for all-day battery life. The device will be supported through 2026 and will also pick up new features along the way as it's usual for Google to roll out new device features to older devices.





Pixel 6 Pro 6.7 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP 4x telephoto | 11.1MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery $759 off (84%) $139 99 $899 Buy at BestBuy





If you want to save some serious money on a Pixel phone, Best Buy is selling the AT&T Pixel 6 Pro for just $139.99 in the color Stormy Black. You will have to get a new line or a new account though, but in the process, you'll end up saving a whopping $800.





For those who don't want to remain tied to AT&T, you can get the device for $239.99 and activate it as soon as you get it, and then submit an unlock request after 60 days.





If you don't want to pay upfront, you can go for one of the installment plans, which requires you to stay with AT&T for three years. Your first option is to open a new line or account and get the phone for $3.88 per month instead of $26.12 per month. This equates to a saving of $800.





And lastly, you can upgrade to a new line for $6.66 per month instead of $26.12 and save $700 over the course of three years.





Admittedly, this deal is best for AT&T customers, but even if you use some other carrier's network, it's still enticing.





A limited quantity is apparently available for this promotion. Also, it looks like shipping is not available for most locations, so you might want to go to your nearest store and get one yourself.



