Pixel 6 finally getting Pixel 7 camera feature promised with March feature drop
Google's Pixel phones have an option called Night Sight that lets you take good-looking handheld images in dimly or poorly lit settings. For a high-quality image, a camera needs to capture as much light as possible. To take clear pictures at nighttime, it's essential to extend the exposure time or the length of time that the sensor is exposed to light. However, waiting for the exposure to complete can be quite tedious. To alleviate this, the Pixel 7 introduced an option for faster faster Night Sight shots. That feature is now available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Pixel 7's Night Sight mode requires only half the typical exposure time to produce sharp low-light photos. It features updated HDR+ with Bracketing tech and new machine-learning techniques to reduce noise and cut down exposure time by 50 percent.

Google said that the March feature drop would bring faster Night Sight to the Pixel 6 and Pro. The company said this was made possible by new Tensor-powered algorithms. The functionality is finally live on the Google Camera app. Just make sure to update it to version 8.8.224.520435764.11.

As noted by 9to5Google, Camera 8.8 includes a circle in the bottom-right section of the interface that allows users to select the desired exposure time. The exposure time can range from as low as two seconds to as high as six seconds, with longer exposure times resulting in better image quality and less motion blur at the lowest possible exposure time.


The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are one of the best camera phones available right now. The new option will leave it to you to decide whether you are willing to wait for six seconds, which can feel like a long time when you are holding a phone steady, or you want to get the job done as quickly as possible.

