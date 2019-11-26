The best Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro





Last year, the meme "Airpods for Christmas" was trending, and this one won't be an exception, it seems, especially with the launch of the AirPods Pro model. Piper Jaffray surveyed north of a thousand consumers in the US, in the 18-65 age bracket for the findings.





Among the desired middle class teenage cohort, it was the perceived urban prestige of the Apple logo that made it the "top-listed consumer brand for teens," followed by Nike in second place. Long story short, if your teen isn't giving you easy clues what they's like most as a present, those would be $160-$250 well-spent.





How about if you could actually save down from the retail prices that Apple is charging for its arguable disposable wearables, and take advantage of Apple's own Black Friday discounts, in addition to what Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and others may be shaving to attract the crowds. Here are the best deals on Apple's venerable AirPods that we could find this holiday season.





Amazon's AirPods Pro and wireless charging case deals





The initial supply issue with the AirPods Pro has been resolved, and there are no more 1-2 weeks of waiting time listed for the batches that will satisfy the holiday shopper. The top discount you can enjoy comes with a cherry on top - a reputable vendor paired with with a standard manufacturer's warranty.





Yes, we are talking for the on and off deal that Amazon has on the AirPods Pro, currently its #1 New Release entry. Grab them below in a jiffy, as this discount has has been missing for the last few days, but is again available now, and that hide-and-seek promo has been going on for a month now.









An even better deal on Amazon are the latest AirPods that don't give you active noise cancellation and tell people you are poor, but come with an even nicer $25 discount, knocking Apple's $160 retail price with the wireless charging case down to $135









The best discount, however, Amazon saved for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, slashing them down from $200 to $165 for a sweet, sweet $35 in savings, can't get much better than that for Apple's most sought after wearable.







If you want just the case to match your oldie but goldie plebeic AirPods that heretofore charged in an ancient wired manner, Amazon has that on discount, too, albeit with just ten bucks, but on Apple's hefty $70 price, that is still significant.





Apple Black Friday AirPods Pro deals





Wait, we don't see any AirPods discounts on Apple's website! Bear with us. The customary Apple Shopping Event is taking place this Black Friday, November 29, and it gives iPhone, iPad and iMac shoppers up to a $200 gift card that can then be used to get the AirPods for just $50, and the Pro model, or the wireless charging case for free, and then some.





Unlike the US-only Amazon discount on the AirPods Pro, the Apple Shopping Event is happening in many places globally, with up to £160 gift cards in the UK, 200 EUR in Europe, or CAD$280 in Canada, respectively. Thus, if you are eyeing an Apple iPhone or Mac, you can just grab a nice pair of AirPods on the way out, too.









...and you can have the AirPods from the link below for free with the wireless charging case





Best Buy Black Friday deals on the AirPods, Pro, and wireless charging case













Walmart Black Friday deals on the AirPods













Target Black Friday deals on the AirPods



