Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Back and front of Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets compared with Fold 5, highlighting many changes

By
1comment
Back and front of Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets compared with Fold 5, highlighting many changes
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be one of the best foldable handsets on the market but not many people are fans of its lanky front screen, which affects its usability. And with competitors trying to eat into Samsung's market share by showing consumers there's a better way to go about it, the South Korean giant has realized people may not be willing to put up with thinner screens any longer, and has allegedly made the cover display on the Fold 6 wider.

Ice Universe, who is a reliable source for all things Samsung, has posted an image on X that shows how different the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer screen looks when compared with the Fold 5.

Back and front of Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets compared with Fold 5, highlighting many changes


Ice claims that the Fold 6's cover unit is as wide as the Fold 5's width and bezel width combined. Previously, it was reported that the width would increase from 57mm to 60mm.

The screen also looks vertically shorter, but that's presumably just because the aspect ratio has changed from 22:9 to 23.1:9 as the screen is rumored to have the same 6.3-inch diagonal size as the current generation.

The screen will still not be as wide as Samsung's best conventional phones but that's to be expected, since this is a bendable handset and even a slight increase in width is going to greatly influence how you use it.

The phone's hinge also looks thinner and on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Ice notes that in its closed state, the phone's body is only 1mm wider than the Fold 5, which is 68.1mm wide.



This means that Samsung managed to make the phone's screen wider without a corresponding increase in the width of the body, so it will be as comfortable to hold as the Fold 5.

In another set of renders posted by the leaker, we get a glimpse at the phone's back, its sharper edges, and the new camera module design. The phone is rumored to get a better camera array than the current iteration.



Overall, the Fold 6 seems to pack a numerous important upgrades, but this may make the phone expensive. A recent rumor also claims that the phone will be announced on July 24 and not July 10, as previously expected.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless