Back and front of Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets compared with Fold 5, highlighting many changes
Up Next:
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be one of the best foldable handsets on the market but not many people are fans of its lanky front screen, which affects its usability. And with competitors trying to eat into Samsung's market share by showing consumers there's a better way to go about it, the South Korean giant has realized people may not be willing to put up with thinner screens any longer, and has allegedly made the cover display on the Fold 6 wider.
Ice claims that the Fold 6's cover unit is as wide as the Fold 5's width and bezel width combined. Previously, it was reported that the width would increase from 57mm to 60mm.
The screen also looks vertically shorter, but that's presumably just because the aspect ratio has changed from 22:9 to 23.1:9 as the screen is rumored to have the same 6.3-inch diagonal size as the current generation.
The screen will still not be as wide as Samsung's best conventional phones but that's to be expected, since this is a bendable handset and even a slight increase in width is going to greatly influence how you use it.
This means that Samsung managed to make the phone's screen wider without a corresponding increase in the width of the body, so it will be as comfortable to hold as the Fold 5.
In another set of renders posted by the leaker, we get a glimpse at the phone's back, its sharper edges, and the new camera module design. The phone is rumored to get a better camera array than the current iteration.
Overall, the Fold 6 seems to pack a numerous important upgrades, but this may make the phone expensive. A recent rumor also claims that the phone will be announced on July 24 and not July 10, as previously expected.
Ice Universe, who is a reliable source for all things Samsung, has posted an image on X that shows how different the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer screen looks when compared with the Fold 5.
Ice claims that the Fold 6's cover unit is as wide as the Fold 5's width and bezel width combined. Previously, it was reported that the width would increase from 57mm to 60mm.
The screen also looks vertically shorter, but that's presumably just because the aspect ratio has changed from 22:9 to 23.1:9 as the screen is rumored to have the same 6.3-inch diagonal size as the current generation.
The screen will still not be as wide as Samsung's best conventional phones but that's to be expected, since this is a bendable handset and even a slight increase in width is going to greatly influence how you use it.
The phone's hinge also looks thinner and on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Ice notes that in its closed state, the phone's body is only 1mm wider than the Fold 5, which is 68.1mm wide.
This means that Samsung managed to make the phone's screen wider without a corresponding increase in the width of the body, so it will be as comfortable to hold as the Fold 5.
In another set of renders posted by the leaker, we get a glimpse at the phone's back, its sharper edges, and the new camera module design. The phone is rumored to get a better camera array than the current iteration.
Overall, the Fold 6 seems to pack a numerous important upgrades, but this may make the phone expensive. A recent rumor also claims that the phone will be announced on July 24 and not July 10, as previously expected.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: