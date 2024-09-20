Apple should stop pretending to be an otherworldly company and discount iPhone 16 already

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Every major retailer, from Samsung to Google, offers discounts or deals on their new devices. And then, there is Apple. This strategy of pretending to be too special to go for marketing tools worked in the past, but it's no longer good enough.

No lessons learned last year in China


Sometimes, the simplest of solutions work the best. Apple doesn't necessarily need the snazzy new Camera Control button or overemphasise the AI capabilities of the iPhone 16 to make iPhones cool again. It needs to make its phones competitive with other best phones of 2024. A simple discount will do the trick and Apple knows that all too well.

After all, that's what retailers in China and Apple itself did in the country to resurrect sales and was rewarded with an almost instant 12 percent jump in sales in one of its most important markets.

What's stopping Apple from discounting the iPhone 16?


Apple has this habit of putting its own spin on things and expecting buyers to treat features that have existed for years as new and innovative. Take Apple Intelligence, the company's lineup of AI features, as an example.

Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

