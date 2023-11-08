Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.1, tackling weather widget and wireless charging issues
Since the debut of the iPhone 15 series and the introduction of iOS 17, many users have voiced concerns about issues, particularly related to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The majority of these issues can be resolved by installing an iOS update, and the iOS 17.1.1 update is currently rolling out, addressing several of the reported concerns.
A while back, we filled you in on BMW owners expressing concerns. They noted that their iPhone 15's NFC chip malfunctions after using the car's wireless charging pad. Well, Apple took notice, and the fix is now making its way to users. If you're grappling with this issue, give your iPhone a quick check for the update.
Users have been buzzing about various iPhone 15 issues since the smartphone landed in their hands. The good news is that some, like image retention, have already found a resolution. However, the saga continues with Wi-Fi connectivity issues still awaiting their turn in the spotlight.
However, it looks like Apple is gearing up to roll out a fix in the form of iOS 17.2. Currently, iOS 17.2 is making its rounds among developers and public beta users. According to Apple, this beta version includes the much-anticipated Wi-Fi connectivity fixes. Stay tuned for the updates!
As 9to5Mac reports, the software update tackles issues with wireless charging and the recently found snow glitch. This update is in the wake of the October 25 iOS 17.1 release, which brought in new AirDrop and Apple Music features.
Another hiccup getting a fix with the iOS 17.1.1 update is the weather widget glitch. The Apple Weather lock screen widget was playing hide and seek with the snowflake icon, opting for a rather unusual file icon instead. While not a game-changer, it could be a tad annoying. So, it's good to know a solution is on the way.
