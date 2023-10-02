Potential headache: BMW wireless charging may damage your iPhone 15's NFC chip
Owners of the new iPhone 15 who also happen to drive a BMW might be in for an unpleasant surprise. Reports suggest that pairing the two devices may not be as smooth as anticipated.
According to MacRumors, it's advisable to steer clear of charging your iPhone 15 using the BMW wireless charging pad for now. Some BMW owners have raised concerns in the past week, stating that their iPhone 15's NFC chip malfunctions after using the vehicle's wireless charging pad. These complaints have surfaced on platforms like the MacRumors Forums and X (formerly known as Twitter).
Affected users describe their iPhones entering a data recovery mode with a white screen and the NFC chip becoming non-functional after a reboot. The NFC chip in an iPhone is crucial for features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users facing issues receive a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message in the Wallet app, and there seems to be no immediate fix.
Though current complaints come from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, there's a possibility that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may also be affected. Owners of any iPhone 15 model are advised to exercise caution until a resolution is found.
According to MacRumors, it's advisable to steer clear of charging your iPhone 15 using the BMW wireless charging pad for now. Some BMW owners have raised concerns in the past week, stating that their iPhone 15's NFC chip malfunctions after using the vehicle's wireless charging pad. These complaints have surfaced on platforms like the MacRumors Forums and X (formerly known as Twitter).
Image Credit–xrayboy (MacRumors forum)
Affected users describe their iPhones entering a data recovery mode with a white screen and the NFC chip becoming non-functional after a reboot. The NFC chip in an iPhone is crucial for features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users facing issues receive a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message in the Wallet app, and there seems to be no immediate fix.
While some customers have had Apple replace their iPhones due to confirmed NFC chip failures, the replacement devices are vulnerable to the same problem, leaving users without a solution for the time.
Though current complaints come from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, there's a possibility that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may also be affected. Owners of any iPhone 15 model are advised to exercise caution until a resolution is found.
The specific BMW models implicated in this issue remain unclear, prompting a suggestion to refrain from charging your iPhone 15 in your BMW for the time being. BMW first introduced wireless charging in their 2016 BMW 7 Series model, and it has been an available feature or option in all BMW models since then. Stay tuned for updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: