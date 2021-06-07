Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
The anticipated Apple WWDC dev summit is about to kick off in a couple of hours, and most definitely to be in tune with the theme of the event, the vast majority of the Apple executive team has had their company profile pictures changed to Memoji ones. Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, Katherine Adams, Phil Schiller, and all other executives have also changed their profile pictures on Twitter as well.
As a reminder, we expect iOS 15 to introduce vast overhauls to the iMessage platform and make it more of a multifunctional network like WhatsApp. Improvements to Memoji are also anticipated seeing how the marketing material for iOS 15 and this here publicity stunt both heavily lean on iMessage's Memoji feature. The new
