Apple

Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Jun 07, 2021, 8:30 AM
Apple WWDC dev summit
The anticipated Apple WWDC dev summit is about to kick off in a couple of hours, and most definitely to be in tune with the theme of the event, the vast majority of the Apple executive team has had their company profile pictures changed to Memoji ones. Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, Katherine Adams, Phil Schiller, and all other executives have also changed their profile pictures on Twitter as well.

9To5Mac reminds that the last time this was done was all the way back in 2018, when Apple celebrated World Emoji Day by memoji-fying the lot of Cupertino execs' avatars for the occasion. The avatars look improved, hinting that enhancements and probably more customization options are coming to Memojis.


As a reminder, we expect iOS 15 to introduce vast overhauls to the iMessage platform and make it more of a multifunctional network like WhatsApp. Improvements to Memoji are also anticipated seeing how the marketing material for iOS 15 and this here publicity stunt both heavily lean on iMessage's Memoji feature. The new

WWDC kicks off on June 7 at 10AM PT | 1PM ET. We expect watchOS 8, iPad OS 15, homeOS, and new MacBooks to be announced alongside iOS 15. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. You can watch it right here.


