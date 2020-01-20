Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for less than $200
One other thing worth mentioning is that while both Gray and Desert Sand colors are on sale, the latter show as sold out, so your only option is to grab the Gray ones. Also, if you haven't been an Apple Music subscriber before, you'll get 4 months for free, an incentive that's becoming standard for Apple products sold by Best Buy and other US retailers.
Beats Studio3 offer noise-canceling technology and no less than 22 hours of battery life. Of course, the headphones can be paired to any Bluetooth capable device, but thanks to W1 chip inside, you'll be able to pair them to iOS devices with just one tap. The headphones come with a carrying case, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and a universal USB charging cable in the retail package.
