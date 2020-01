Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for less than $200

The Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones had to compete with amazing brands like Sony and Bose in the $350 price tier. We don't know if Apple's headphones are winning, but we do know that they're cheaper than ever.Typically selling for $350, the Beats Studio3 headphones are now available at Best Buy for just $190, the lowest price we've been able to track to date. They've been on sale before, but their price rarely dropped below $200, so make sure to check them out at the link below.One other thing worth mentioning is that while both Gray and Desert Sand colors are on sale, the latter show as sold out, so your only option is to grab the Gray ones. Also, if you haven't been an Apple Music subscriber before, you'll get 4 months for free, an incentive that's becoming standard for Apple products sold by Best Buy and other US retailers.Beats Studio3 offer noise-canceling technology and no less than 22 hours of battery life. Of course, the headphones can be paired to any Bluetooth capable device, but thanks to W1 chip inside, you'll be able to pair them to iOS devices with just one tap. The headphones come with a carrying case, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and a universal USB charging cable in the retail package.