Android Games

Apex Legends Mobile arrives on Android in closed beta

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 20, 2021, 7:37 AM
Apex Legends Mobile arrives on Android in closed beta
Even though Sony and Microsoft continue to stubbornly launch gaming consoles, the future belongs to mobile gaming. And one of the most popular modern genres of late has been the free-to-play battle royale.

Games like Fortnite and PUBG already arrived on mobile and now another battle royale behemoth is about to join their ranks. In a blog post on EA’s official website, Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends wrote that a new mobile version of the game is launching in closed beta on Android.

The aptly named Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations and, according to Grenier, the game should offer “the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.”

The game is launching this month in closed beta in India and the Philippines, and the test will involve “just a few thousand players.” Apex Legends Mobile won’t feature cross-play between the PC and console versions.

The official launch date of Apex Legends Mobile remains a mystery but gamers should keep an eye on the @PlayApex Twitter account. There's a link that's supposed to lead to the official trailer for the game but it brought us to a Stories from the Outlands episode. Shame! 

