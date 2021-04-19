Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Games

Apex Legends Mobile beta starts in Spring 2021, only on Android

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2021, 7:54 PM
Apex Legends Mobile beta starts in Spring 2021, only on Android
Two years after it's been officially unveiled, Apex Legends Mobile is finally making its way to Android devices, publisher Electronic Arts announced today. Although the game is not yet ready for prime time, players from select countries will be given the chance to test one of the best battle royale games on their Android devices.

Along with a new trailer for the PC/console game, EA revealed that beginning later this month, the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile will go live in select countries. Initially, just a few thousand players in India and the Philippines will be accepted into the beta program, but the beta will expand to additional countries throughout the year.

EA confirmed that the first closed beta tests in India and the Philippines will only be available on Android devices. However, as developers continue with testing, iOS support will be implemented, so stay tuned for more on this one.


Those who already play Apex Legends on PC or console should know that the mobile version doesn't feature cross-play since it's been built especially for smaller screens. On the bright side, Apex Legends Mobile, just like the original game, will be free-to-play and will never include paid items that would offer players a gameplay advantage.

Fans of the genre will be pleased to know that they will be able to unlock nice rewards via the Battle Pass, as well as collect cosmetics and unlockables unique from those available to PC and console players.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G
Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless