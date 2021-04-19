Apex Legends Mobile beta starts in Spring 2021, only on Android

Those who already play Apex Legends on PC or console should know that the mobile version doesn't feature cross-play since it's been built especially for smaller screens. On the bright side, Apex Legends Mobile, just like the original game, will be free-to-play and will never include paid items that would offer players a gameplay advantage.Fans of the genre will be pleased to know that they will be able to unlock nice rewards via the Battle Pass, as well as collect cosmetics and unlockables unique from those available to PC and console players.