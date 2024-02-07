Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 is out now for Pixels bringing missing "Circle to Search" to Pixel 8 series
Less than a month after the release of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 and a couple of patches, Google today announced the next step on its Android 14 QPR beta program, the release QPR3 Beta 1. Build AP21.240119.009 is rolling out today to eligible Pixel devices.
QPR3 Beta 1 is available now for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. This release comes in at about 302 MB and targets a very specific issue with the new "Circle to Search" feature not appearing for devices running the QPR beta, adding that this was an oversight that has now been corrected. It should be noted, though, that "Circle to Search" is still only available for the Pixel 8 series.
CHANGELOG
Issue #323331515 - Circle to search not appearing past release date. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. Beta users should always get the latest features before, or at the same time, as the rest of the public. This issue has been corrected in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.
This update, just like previous ones, will be automatically rolled out to your eligible device via OTA (over-the-air) within five days. If you're eager to install the update immediately, simply go to Settings, then System, then tap on Software updates. Keep in mind that in order to get this update on your Pixel device, you'll need to be part of the beta program, which you can enroll in at g.co/androidbeta.
If you'd rather switch from the beta program and get the official stable release of Android 14 QPR2, you have the option to do so without having to wipe your device. To do so, simply choose to opt your device out at g.co/androidbeta and skip installing today's QPR3 Beta 1 update. Beware that if you proceed with installing QPR3 Beta 1 first and then opt out of the program, your device will indeed be wiped and all your data will be gone. Choosing to opt out will result in a "Downgradez' over-the-air update. Disregard this update and hold off for the public release of Android 14 QPR2 instead.
