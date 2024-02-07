Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 is out now for Pixels bringing missing "Circle to Search" to Pixel 8 series





CHANGELOG

Issue #323331515 - Circle to search not appearing past release date. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. Beta users should always get the latest features before, or at the same time, as the rest of the public. This issue has been corrected in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.





This update, just like previous ones, will be automatically rolled out to your eligible device via OTA (over-the-air) within five days. If you're eager to install the update immediately, simply go to Settings, then System, then tap on Software updates. Keep in mind that in order to get this update on your Pixel device, you'll need to be part of the beta program, which you can enroll in at g.co/androidbeta



