Special Android 14 Beta update is rolling out now to just one Pixel model to fix serious bugs

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 was installed. By the way, for the curious, the device was originally released in August 2021. Late last week Google pushed out a special version of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.2 for just one Pixel phone. Nope, it's not the Pixel Fold (I can read your mind). The update is for the midrange Pixel 5a and Google discusses the patch on the Android Beta Reddit. The build number is AP11.231215.010 and the patch takes care of 15 issues that impacted the Pixel 5a after QPR2 Beta 3.1 was installed. By the way, for the curious, the device was originally released in August 2021.





These issues caused the Pixel 5a to boot slowly while the UI would lag or freeze:





Issue #319569049-Previous update to Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 (AP11.231215.007) broke some users' phones.

Issue #320448474- Mobile always slow can't open some times.

Issue #319955479-Android sluggish and apps slow to respond.

Issue #319821310-The system and applications lag for a long time loading and the device freezes.

Issue #320344977-Device-wide lag on Pixel 5a in any app or on home screen.

Issue #321090690-Whole phone slow after last update.

Issue #319600937-Phone working slowly.

Issue #320795448-There is a delay in any touch UI. Apps crashing including this one after long hang time.

Issue #319642397-Severe lag after latest update.

Issue #321530109-Fresh bug report coming in hot.

Issue #320395938-Phone runs very slowly after latest update.

Issue #322320176-Android beta update is causing device to freeze.

Issue #319908085-Chrome app froze and Pixel 5a has had horrible performance since last update.

Issue #322075476-Beta update causing the phone to freeze apps crash.

Issue #321780414 -Unlock or switch apps are slowly getting worse and buggy, delayed reaction to unlocking.

If you own a Pixel 5a and are already subscribed to the Android 14 Beta program, you will receive this update OTA automatically. The patch is rolling out now and you can check to see if it has arrived by going to Settings > System > System updates .

How to join the Android 14 Beta Program if you're not already subscribed







Android 14 Beta program, you can do so by

If you're not subscribed to the Beta program, you can do so by tapping on this link (or by going to g.co/androidbeta). Press the rectangle that says "View your eligible devices." You'll be taken to a warning that says, "The updates that you'll receive as a part of the beta program are pre-release versions, and may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of your device."







The warning continues, "You will not be able to unenroll and revert back to a stable public version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on your device. You may also encounter issues restoring a backup. We recommend reviewing the latest release notes for Pixel phones before enrolling in Android Beta." In other words, if you use the Pixel 5a as your daily driver, you might want to pass on subscribing to the beta program since beta software is notoriously unstable.



Pixel 5a users rave over the patch







If you're still interested, scroll down just a little until you see a photo of your Pixel 5a device. Underneath the image will be a button that says Opt-in. Press on that button, follow the directions, and usually right away you will have the most recent Android 14 QPR2 beta release sent to your phone.





Pixel 5a users have been ecstatic since installing the update. One wrote on Reddit, "My 5a is running 200% better." Another said, "This might be the most meaningful Android update of my whole life. My phone was nearly unusable for the past 3 weeks. Wow, what a glorious feeling to have the burden lifted from my shoulders."



