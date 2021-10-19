Android 12's beautiful new weather widgets go live ahead of official release

Android 12's beautiful new weather widgets go live ahead of official release0
The latest beta for the Google app finally brings the anticipated new weather widgets in Android 12 that closely follow the Material You visual guidelines. Provided that you have Google 12.41 beta or newer on your Pixel that's running Android 12 Snow Cone beta 5, then lo and behold, you can now garner your home screen with the fresh new weather widgets.
Anyway, the new weather widget fits perfectly within the Android 12 design language. It shows the current, as well as minimum and maximum temperatures for the day, your location, and finally, has beautiful and expressive weather icons as well as bold numbers that simply pop up. The color scheme is derived from the wallpaper and themed accordingly, just like the rest of Android 12.