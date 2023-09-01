Alerted by Apple: Apple Watch saves driver's life with Crash Detection
Accidents can happen to anyone, and it's reassuring to know that our trusty mobile devices can play a role in our safety. A recent report highlights the significance of the Crash Detection feature in the Apple Watch and iPhone 14. This feature has been doing a good job of letting emergency services know about car accidents, and not only, and in certain situations, it has played a vital role in saving lives.
According to a report by Fox 6 Milwaukee (via Apple Insider), an Apple Watch played a crucial role in saving a driver's life following a car accident. The Racine County Emergency Services received an emergency alert from the Apple Watch, directing them to the scene of a car accident where a 31-year-old driver was found unconscious.
Ronald Molnar, Chief of Kansasville Fire and Rescue, highlighted that this is the first time their team responded to a car crash after an alert from an Apple Watch. Fortunately, the outcome proved positive. When the 911 call was received, Apple promptly provided the precise location. Upon arrival, the rescue team located the vehicle in a farm field, quite far from the road.
Ronald Molnar stressed how crucial that Apple Watch alert was, saying: "If we weren’t alerted by this Apple Watch, that vehicle would’ve likely gone undetected for several hours," and added that he doubts the driver would have survived. The car was flipped over with the unconscious driver inside, who was then airlifted to Froedtert Hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
There weren't any other vehicles involved in the incident. The Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team is looking into the accident, and deputies suspect that it might have resulted from distracted driving.
The Apple Watch and iPhone 14 use sensors, including gyroscopes and accelerometers, to spot potential accidents. When a crash is detected, the device will notify its owner. If there's no response, it will automatically reach out to the authorities. Fortunately, in this instance, the Apple Watch acted swiftly and effectively, coming to the rescue just in time.
Crash Detection feature is supported on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with the latest iOS, as well as Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest watchOS.
