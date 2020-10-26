Apple reveals some downsides to using the MagSafe Wireless Charging System on the new 5G phones
One of the new features that Apple added to the iPhone 12 series this year is the MagSafe wireless charging system. With the use of powerful magnets, accessories with a MagSafe magnet on the back, such as cases and wallets, can be attached to a compatible iPhone 12 model.
Using MagSafe could result in a circular imprint on a leather iPhone case
Another issue that has been reported by users is one where "circular imprints" are left on leather cases from the accessory. This warning can be found at the very bottom of the support page in tiny letters and it says, "If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with your MagSafe Charger, the case might show circular imprints from the contact."
When using the MagSafe charger, the phone could get a wee bit warmer. To extend the life of the phone's battery, when the iPhone is too hot, software will limit the battery from charging above 80%. After heavy use, the MagSafe Charger could take longer to charge. If the heat is preventing your handset from charging, move your phone and charger to a cooler location. And here's something to file away in your brain for another day. If you're employing the MagSafe Charger and accidentally are employing the Lightning connector at the same time, the iPhone will charge using the Lightning port and disable MagSafe.
If you've ever used a wireless charging pad before, you'll have no problem getting MagSafe to work. The feature is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple MagSafe accessories, and Qi-certified devices and accessories. To use the MagSafe Charger, the USB-C connector must be connected to a USB-C power adapter rated at 20W or higher. If you use an adapter that is lower than 12W, the device won't charge. If it is running at 12W to 19W, the device will charge less quickly.