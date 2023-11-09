Amazon deal reduces the 256GB iPad mini (2021) to a new record-low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can’t wait for this year’s Black Friday to get a new iPad on the cheap? Well, if it’s the iPad mini (2021) you’re after, you won’t have to wait another second! Head to Amazon immediately. There, you’ll find the 6th Gen model with 256GB with a fittingly enormous discount of $119. That’s an unheard-of all-time low, and it’s exactly how we’d like the Black Friday deals on tablets to begin!
Don’t be fooled by this bad boy’s small size! It’s a powerhouse in disguise with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Under the hood, you have Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. That gives the iPad mini 6 enough horsepower to handle heavy tasks, and the tablet is pretty suitable for multitaskers.
Equipped with a solid 12MP wide camera on the rear, this bad boy boasts impressive video recording capabilities for such a small tablet. You can record videos in 4K at 60 fps, so kudos to Apple for achieving that feat. The front 12MP ultra-wide sensor with Center Stage is no disappointment, either. To top it off, you have a solid battery life that can last a full day of heavy use.
There’s no denying that Apple’s iPad mini 6 is one of the best iPads to buy in 2023. Now that it’s dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon, it’s a no-miss for sure!
If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want a new small-sized Apple tablet, we suggest you go for this deal. Given that the markdown of 18% from its MSRP of $649 is unprecedented, we believe it’s good enough to wipe out any need to wait for an epic Black Friday deal.
Dubbed a ‘perfect note-taking device’ in our review, the slate doesn’t disappoint once you include the Apple Pencil in the picture. It’s also pretty suitable for reading, especially considering the smaller-sized screen that makes it quite comfortable to hold and use.
