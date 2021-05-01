New mini-LED iPad Pro will cost $699 to repair without AppleCare+
This is $50 more than the repair fee for the previous model. The repair charge has supposedly increased because the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new mini-LED-powered Liquid Retina XDR screen.
This fee will apply for accidental damages even if the device has less than a year of usage if you don't have AppleCare+. If there is an issue because of a manufacturing fault, it will be covered by the initial one-year warranty.
Charges have not changed for the new 11-inch model which retains a Liquid Retina LCD screen and it will cost $499 to repair without AppleCare+. Under AppleCare+, the service fee is $49 for both models. Apple charges $149 for two years of AppleCare+. If you get a $7.99 subscription, it will cover the entire lifespan of the device.
Other wonders of 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini-LED tech
The mini-LED tech offers more details, better contrast ratios, and brighter colors, but there are some trade-offs involved. For instance, it has made the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro a little thicker, which means the original Magic Keyboard won't be a precise fit and you will probably have to get the new one that costs $349. The mini-LED slate starts at $1,099.
Mini-LED screens are also more difficult to produce than LCD panels and this is expected to lead to supply shortages. Delivery estimates for the 12.9-inch model are already slipping into July. The 11-inch variant will likely begin shipping from May 21. Pre orders opened on April 30.
The new tablets are powered by the M1 chip and also come in 5G models. They sound like one of the best tablets of 2021. Apple is anticipating high demand for its latest iPads.