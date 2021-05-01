New mini-LED iPad Pro will cost $699 to repair without AppleCare+



This is $50 more than the repair fee for the previous model. The repair charge has supposedly increased because the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new mini-LED-powered Liquid Retina XDR screen.



This fee will apply for accidental damages even if the device has less than a year of usage if you don't have AppleCare+. If there is an issue because of a manufacturing fault, it will be covered by the initial one-year warranty.



Charges have not changed for the new 11-inch model which retains a Liquid Retina LCD screen and it will cost $499 to repair without AppleCare‌+. Under AppleCare‌+, the service fee is $49 for both models. Apple charges $149 for two years of ‌AppleCare‌+. If you get a $7.99 subscription, it will cover the entire lifespan of the device.

Other wonders of 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini-LED tech



The mini-LED tech offers more details, better contrast ratios, and brighter colors, but there are some trade-offs involved. For instance, it has made the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro a little thicker, which means the original Magic Keyboard won't be a precise fit and you will probably have to get the new one that costs $349. The mini-LED slate starts at $1,099.



Mini-LED screens are also more difficult to produce than LCD panels and this is expected to lead to supply shortages. Delivery estimates for the 12.9-inch model are already slipping into July. The 11-inch variant will likely begin shipping from May 21 . Pre orders opened on April 30.




