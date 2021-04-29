Original Magic Keyboard going to be a pain to use with new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple suggests





You can use an old Magic Keyboard with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but...





Apple says that the first generation Magic Keyboard, which bears the model number A1998, is functionally compatible with the new 12.9-inch tablet but has acknowledged that the accessory may not fit precisely when closed, especially if there is a screen protector on top.









If this is something that may bother you, you might be better off with the new Magic Keyboard that costs $349. In addition to the previously available black color option, the new keyboard also comes in white. It's backward compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pros. The 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099.





The new 11-inch iPad Pro hasn't adopted the mini-LED tech and its dimensions are the same as the previous model. This means that it is still compatible with previous generation Magic Keyboards, though Apple has also announced a new one that costs $299. Pricing starts at $799 for this tablet.





Pre-orders for the new tablets start on April 30 and a new report says they will hit the shelves on May 21.



