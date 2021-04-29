Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Original Magic Keyboard going to be a pain to use with new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple suggests

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 29, 2021, 8:24 PM
Original Magic Keyboard going to be a pain to use with new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple suggests
An Apple support document spotted by Twitter user Chris Ball has revealed that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is functionally compatible with the original Magic Keyboard.

The model is around 0.5mm thicker than its predecessor and this fueled speculation that older Magic Keyboards will not be usable with it. The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR screen powered by mini-LEDs, which presumably is the reason why it's a little thicker than the previous slate.

You can use an old Magic Keyboard with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but...


Apple says that the first generation Magic Keyboard, which bears the model number A1998, is functionally compatible with the new 12.9-inch tablet but has acknowledged that the accessory may not fit precisely when closed, especially if there is a screen protector on top.

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

If this is something that may bother you, you might be better off with the new Magic Keyboard that costs $349. In addition to the previously available black color option, the new keyboard also comes in white. It's backward compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pros. The 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro hasn't adopted the mini-LED tech and its dimensions are the same as the previous model. This means that it is still compatible with previous generation Magic Keyboards, though Apple has also announced a new one that costs $299. Pricing starts at $799 for this tablet.

Pre-orders for the new tablets start on April 30 and a new report says they will hit the shelves on May 21.

Apple's latest tablets are powered by the same in-house M1 processor which fuels the new Macs and it is paired with up to 2TB of storage. Other notable upgrades include optional 5G connectivity, Thunderbolt connectors, and a new camera system. It already sounds like one of the best tablets of 2021.

