Original Magic Keyboard going to be a pain to use with new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple suggests
An Apple support document spotted by Twitter user Chris Ball has revealed that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is functionally compatible with the original Magic Keyboard.
The model is around 0.5mm thicker than its predecessor and this fueled speculation that older Magic Keyboards will not be usable with it. The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR screen powered by mini-LEDs, which presumably is the reason why it's a little thicker than the previous slate.
You can use an old Magic Keyboard with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but...
The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro hasn't adopted the mini-LED tech and its dimensions are the same as the previous model. This means that it is still compatible with previous generation Magic Keyboards, though Apple has also announced a new one that costs $299. Pricing starts at $799 for this tablet.
Pre-orders for the new tablets start on April 30 and a new report says they will hit the shelves on May 21.
Apple's latest tablets are powered by the same in-house M1 processor which fuels the new Macs and it is paired with up to 2TB of storage. Other notable upgrades include optional 5G connectivity, Thunderbolt connectors, and a new camera system. It already sounds like one of the best tablets of 2021.
