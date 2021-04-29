Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Tablets Release dates 5G

Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 29, 2021, 2:16 PM
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models
When Apple unveiled new devices like the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) on April 20th, it announced that pre-orders would start on April 30th with shipments expected to begin during the second half of May. However, a leak reveals that the launch date for the new iPad Pro models and for the new iMac will be May 21st. While surely Apple can't be too happy about this, the problem is that the company itself is responsible for the leak!

A tweet from tech writer Jason Aten (via AppleInsider) explains how Apple accidentally leaked the May 21st date from a story dated today that is posted in the Apple Newsroom. The post discusses the pre-orders that start tomorrow, but the metadata belonging to the story originally stated that the devices will be found "in stores and on doorsteps around the world May 21." While Apple has since removed that date, one Twitter subscriber wondered whether Apple merely meant May 2021."


Several Twitter tipsters have also been promoting May 21st as the release date for the new products. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) will include a mini-LED display that will improve the quality and the contrast of the image. Both versions of the tablet including the 11-inch unit, will be powered by the powerful M1 chip which is manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm process and includes 16 billion transistors.

The new iPad Pro (2021) also include a Thunderbolt port and the cellular models support 5G connectivity. For those digital hoarders out there, Apple is offering a model with 2TB of storage. Pricing ranges from $799 (Wi-Fi only with 128GB of storage) to $2,099 (Wi-Fi + Cellular with 2TB of storage).

In Apple Stores tomorrow will be the new Barney-colored (purple) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models, and the item tracking AirTag device.

