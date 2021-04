Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Apple's press release goes to great length not to say exactly when new iMac and iPad Pro ship, but the metadata "description" says May 21https://t.co/7OsGCGv8PWpic.twitter.com/ktPOR6A6l3 — Jason Aten (@JasonAten) April 29, 2021





Several Twitter tipsters have also been promoting May 21st as the release date for the new products. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) will include a mini-LED display that will improve the quality and the contrast of the image. Both versions of the tablet including the 11-inch unit , will be powered by the powerful M1 chip which is manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm process and includes 16 billion transistors.





The new iPad Pro (2021) also include a Thunderbolt port and the cellular models support 5G connectivity. For those digital hoarders out there, Apple is offering a model with 2TB of storage. Pricing ranges from $799 (Wi-Fi only with 128GB of storage) to $2,099 (Wi-Fi + Cellular with 2TB of storage).





When Apple unveiled new devices like the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) on April 20th , it announced that pre-orders would start on April 30th with shipments expected to begin during the second half of May. However, a leak reveals that the launch date for the new iPad Pro models and for the new iMac will be May 21st. While surely Apple can't be too happy about this, the problem is that the company itself is responsible for the leak!