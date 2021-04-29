Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models
Apple's press release goes to great length not to say exactly when new iMac and iPad Pro ship, but the metadata "description" says May 21https://t.co/7OsGCGv8PWpic.twitter.com/ktPOR6A6l3— Jason Aten (@JasonAten) April 29, 2021
Several Twitter tipsters have also been promoting May 21st as the release date for the new products. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) will include a mini-LED display that will improve the quality and the contrast of the image. Both versions of the tablet including the 11-inch unit, will be powered by the powerful M1 chip which is manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm process and includes 16 billion transistors.
The new iPad Pro (2021) also include a Thunderbolt port and the cellular models support 5G connectivity. For those digital hoarders out there, Apple is offering a model with 2TB of storage. Pricing ranges from $799 (Wi-Fi only with 128GB of storage) to $2,099 (Wi-Fi + Cellular with 2TB of storage).
In Apple Stores tomorrow will be the new Barney-colored (purple) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models, and the item tracking AirTag device.