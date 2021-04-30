12.9-inch iPad Pro delivery times slip into July



The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro were unveiled quite recently . They are powered by the home-brewed M1 chip and offer optional 5G connectivity, Thunderbolt ports, and an upgraded camera system. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED screen, which Apple has branded Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Longer delivery times could be indicative of mini-LED supply issues and strong demand



Mini-LED displays are reportedly more difficult to manufacture and this was already expected to cause supply issues initially





Delivery times for almost all 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants have slipped to June 24 - July 8 in the US. The slate is available in two colors, five storage configurations, and Wi-Fi and Cellular options. It appears that the non-5G 2TB models will be the first ones to arrive.





The increase in delivery times could also be indicative of strong demand for the mini-LED iPad. Per an earlier report , Apple has asked its chip supplier to ramp up production of the M1 processor in anticipation of high demand.





The 11-inch models are still shipping by May. Pricing starts at $799 for the smaller model and $1,099 for the new 12.9-inch slate. On paper, the M1 iPad looks quite promising, and sure sounds like one of the best tablets around





During a conference call with investors this week, Apple warned that a microprocessor shortage may affect the supply of iPads and Macs during the current quarter.