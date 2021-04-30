Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Tablets 5G

12.9-inch iPad Pro delivery times slip into July

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 30, 2021, 9:38 PM
12.9-inch iPad Pro delivery times slip into July
Apple opened preorders for the new iPad Pro models on April 30 and the tablets were expected to arrive on May 21. Delivery time estimates for the 12.9-inch model started to slip shortly after pre-orders went live, Bloomberg reports.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro were unveiled quite recently. They are powered by the home-brewed M1 chip and offer optional 5G connectivity, Thunderbolt ports, and an upgraded camera system. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED screen, which Apple has branded Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Longer delivery times could be indicative of mini-LED supply issues and strong demand


Mini-LED displays are reportedly more difficult to manufacture and this was already expected to cause supply issues initially.

Delivery times for almost all 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants have slipped to June 24 - July 8 in the US. The slate is available in two colors, five storage configurations, and Wi-Fi and Cellular options. It appears that the non-5G 2TB models will be the first ones to arrive.

The increase in delivery times could also be indicative of strong demand for the mini-LED iPad. Per an earlier report, Apple has asked its chip supplier to ramp up production of the M1 processor in anticipation of high demand.

The 11-inch models are still shipping by May. Pricing starts at $799 for the smaller model and $1,099 for the new 12.9-inch slate. On paper, the M1 iPad looks quite promising, and sure sounds like one of the best tablets around.

During a conference call with investors this week, Apple warned that a microprocessor shortage may affect the supply of iPads and Macs during the current quarter.

