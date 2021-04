Apple anticipates strong iPad Pro demand; ramps up M1 chip production

Apple could ship 5 million mini-LED iPad Pros in 2021

TrendForce

TrendForce

Industry sources cited by(via) claim that Apple has asked chip supplier TSMC to ramp up production of the M1 chip, used inside both the new iPad Pro models and iMac.It’s understood that TSMC had initially expected to produce around 120,000 chip wafers per month in the second half of 2021. But unexpectedly strong demand from Apple now means production could hit 150,000 wafers each month as soon as this quarter.The news follows a new report by market research firm, in which it raised its shipment forecast for the 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro from four million units to five million units by the end of 2021.That should give Apple’s most premium tablet a global market share of 3.1 %, significantly higher than the initial estimate of 2.5%. Forecasts for the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro weren’t shared.Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro still starts at $799. Pricing for the 12.9-inch version kicks off at $1,099, a hike of $100. The optional 5G connectivity is an additional $200. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the best iPad Pro (2021) deals reports that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s price hike is about costs rather than profit margins. The mini-LED panel costs $85 more than the equivalent LCD panel, and that’s without factoring in R&D costs.