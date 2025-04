Epic Amazon deal knocks the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air M2 down to its lowest price ever

11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi + cellular: $250 off! $250 off (24%) Amazon has just slashed the iPad Air M2 down to its lowest price ever! The promo is only live on the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and cellular support in Slate Gray. The device has 512GB of onboard storage and can be yours for $250 off its original price. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Are you looking to upgrade your tablet experience with a new iPad with loads of onboard storage and cellular connectivity? Amazon's got just the right thing for you! For what might be a limited time, the e-commerce giant lets you score a massive $250 on the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 processor. That slashes it just under the $800 mark, in case you're wondering.Saving $250 on this ~$1,050 tablet might not sound like a huge deal, but it is. As far as we know, this particular iPad has never been that affordable before. But that's not all — Amazon's promo is absolutely unbeatable, as no other merchant offers such big savings on the Space Gray-colored 11-inch iPad Air M2 . So, hurry up and get your massive discount before it's too late.The iPad Air M2 might have a successor, but it remains a powerful Android tablet alternative. The device boasts a premium design and a beautiful display. Sure, it lacks the iPad Pro's XDR display, but it offers excellent colors with its Liquid Retina touchscreen. The display's refresh rate caps at 60Hz, though, so keep that in mind.Still, this Apple tablet is an absolute beast when it comes to performance, thanks to its premium M2 chip. As you can see via the performance tests in our iPad Air M2 review , this tablet passes any test with flying colors. It excels with daily tasks, and it's quite difficult to push it to its limits. Simply put, this tablet is perfect for entertainment and demanding work-related tasks alike.Since AI and tech have been going hand in hand for quite a while, this device naturally has some artificial intelligence features. Visual Look Up, Live Text captures, and more are all on deck. What's more, they work just like they do on an iPhone.Add to this the vast storage capabilities of the 512GB model in Slate Gray and its cellular support, and you've got an iPad you can't pass up. Hurry and get the 11-inch iPad Air M2 at its lowest price ever before it's too late!