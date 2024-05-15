Sony Xperia 1 VI vs Xperia 1 V: The Times They Are a-Changin'

Intro









Today we're going to dive deep into all the differences between the Xperia 1 V and the new Xperia 1 VI. Even though some fundamentals, such as the aspect ratio and resolution of the screen, have changed, the new Xperia is still unmistakably Sony.



Design and Size

Re-frame the picture









The design is quite similar, with an elongated camera system housing the three snappers on the back. Even the LED and mic placement are identical on both phones, along with the ZEISS T* logo.



The button and port placement and the materials used are also identical; both phones feature a grippy, textured Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top of the display. The ridged aluminum frame is also extremely similar, and the only perceivable difference, at least at first glance, is that the Xperia 1 VI is 3mm shorter and 3mm wider than its predecessor.



Sony didn't bother to change the colors either. There are three color options, and they are exactly the same for both models: Khaki Green, Platinum Silver, and Black.



Display Differences

Where's my 4K?









The old Xperia 1 V features a 4K OLED panel with the same diagonal and Sony's 21:9 aspect ratio, something of a staple for Xperia phones of late. Well, until now. The 4K panel can do 120Hz but can't dynamically change the refresh rate. The pixel density here is a whopping 643 pixels per inch.



Performance and Software

The vapor chamber is cool, literally!









Stay tuned for our benchmarks to see if the aforementioned vapor chamber works as advertised. Regarding RAM and storage, there's no difference between the two phones. Both start at 12GB/256GB and offer one additional storage option at 512GB. Both come with a microSD card slot, so the storage can be expanded with up to 1TB.



There's one big and important difference in the software department. The new Xperia 1 VI features a single Camera app, which houses inside all the pro-grade software we know (and some of us love) from the previous generations. The Xperia 1 V, on the other hand, comes with separate apps such as Photography Pro, Cinematography Pro, and Videography Pro.



This move is kind of understandable, as Sony is obviously trying to cater to a wider audience and make things easier for the normal point-and-shoot crowd out there.



Camera

Zoom in, more, more, more









The ultrawide camera has been carried over to the new model as well, so no changes here; the same 12MP, 1/2.5" sensor with an F2.2 lens resides in both phones.



Audio Quality and Haptics





The similarities continue in the audio area; both phones feature the same front-firing stereo speakers. They are good; the quality is decent, but the overall loudness could've used a bump up. The good news is that the 3.5mm audio interface is still present on both phones, so you can use your audiophile headphones with either of these two devices.



We suspect the haptic engine is also the same on both phones, but we can't confirm without doing a JerryRig procedure, and Sony won't be happy about it, we suspect.





Battery Life and Charging

Same capacity but fewer pixels to drive





There's a 5,000mAh cell in both phones, but Sony advertises the new Xperia 1 VI as a "two-day phone." We understand where this comes from. One of the most power-hungry components of a smartphone is its display. The older model has over six million pixels to drive, while the Xperia 1 VI, with its FHD+ screen, has only two and a half million.



We will put this battery life claim to the test once the phone arrives on our test bench, so stay tuned for that. On the charging front, things have remained unchanged. Sony doesn't list the exact charging speed, but we know it's 30W if you charge wired and around 15W wireless. It's rather disappointing, even when you compare it to regular non-Chinese flagship phones (the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports 45W).





Specs Comparison













Summary









If you want the 21:9, 4K screen of the old Xperia, as well as separate sophisticated pro-grade software, you should go for the Xperia 1 V. Even more so now that the new model has been officially unveiled at the same starting price of 1,399 euros. Expect huge discounts on the previous generation, and this might be the best time to get the old Xperia 1 V, actually.



