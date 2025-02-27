Nothing Phone (3a) vs Nothing Phone (2a): On the right path of evolution

Intro





On March 4th, Nothing will be announcing its new pair of mid-range phones , and one of them is the Nothing Phone (3a), which will be the direct successor to last years' Phone (2a). We were quite charmed by the 2a last year, as it was quite the appealing handset for a device that cost only $349.





So the question is what has Nothing improved with the 3a, and will it be an even bigger hit than its predecessor? Well, judging by what reports are saying, it just might. We are looking forward to an additional camera at the back, the return of the LED Glyph feature and new a special additional button, a big chip upgrade and more.





Suffice it to say, the Phone (3a) is looking like an exciting upgrade over its predecessor, and we can't wait to review it. Until then, here's how we expect it to compare based on the leaks so far.





Design and Size

Making it more Nothing





Given the leaks we've seen so far, it's looking a lot likely that the unique Nothing DNA is coming back. Of course, we are talking about the LED Glyph system. That said, it won't be as flashy and complex as on the flagship Nothing Phone (2). Instead, it will be 3 LED strips—still, that's a nice touch from Nothing and one we are happy to see.





The back will almost surely be transparent, as this is a Nothing phone we are talking about here. Since this is a budget phone though, the material will probably remain plastic, so no glass back on the new model, just like with the 2a.





Apart from the return of the Glyph system, leaks have also shown what appears to be a special button on one of the sides. There's no word on what the functionality of this button will be, but known Nothing, users will probably have the option to customize it.





And when it comes to durability, the 2a has a modest IP54 certification, which is good enough to protect your phone from light water splashes. We are hoping that Nothing improves on this area, as this level of protection doesn't even guarantee complete dust resistance, which can be bad news depending on where you take your phone.





The boxing experience will probably be the same as it was on the Phone (2a), which means just the phone and a cable, without a charger or additional goodies like protectors and cases.

Display Differences





The display on the Phone (3a) is said to sport an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the 2a. But the reports are also saying that it will be slightly larger, coming in at 6.9 inches vs the 6.7-inch display on the predecessor. The new model is also said to boast 3,000 nit peak brightness, although we would take that with a grain of salt.





As for biometrics, we expect to see the same optical fingerprint scanner as last year, which means accurate but not very fast biometrics.





Performance and Software

A big step forward





Nothing worked closely with MediaTek to optimize the Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC for the Nothing Phone (2a), but the 4nm chip managed to deliver very mid-range level scores during our benchmark tests. The phone was generally fine to operate, but the lack of power did result in some downsides like touch input lag and some delay when it had to process images after a shot.





The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, on the other hand, is considerably more capable (upper) mid-range chip from Qualcomm. It is also a 4nm processor, and it provides better graphical performance, as well as support for AI features.





As for the software, we should see the new Nothing OS 3 on top of Android 15 . You can also expect 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches just like on the 2a.





Camera

The 3a might have one big camera upgrade over the 2a





If there's any upgrade worth crowning as the most exciting one, it is the rumored 50 MP 2x telephoto camera. What makes it even better news is that Nothing there will supposedly still be an ultra-wide camera, although reports say it will be a 8 MP one instead of 50 MP. So, alongside the 50 MP main camera, that would make the Nothing Phone (3a) a rarity in its price range.





The 2a wasn't exactly the best camera budget phone when it came out. Things did get better with the numerous software updates afterwards, but there is definitely more room for growth, and it seems Nothing might be taking that opportunity.





Battery Life and Charging

New chip might have an effect on the battery life





The Nothing Phone (2a) did admirably during our battery life tests last year, achieving an estimated 6 hours and 25 minutes. It wasn't exactly the best in its class, but still managed to last us a day of use and a little over. A large part for that was not only its 5000 mAh battery but also how well Nothing had optimized the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.



The Phone (3a) comes with the same battery capacity, but with a much more powerful chip, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Judging by how much effort Nothing claims it spent on optimizing the predecessor, we expect nothing less with the 3a. Whether it will have better battery life, however, remains to be seen.





Charging is also said to get a slight upgrade, going from 45W to 50W. This means there will be a miniscule difference in charging time, but it is still better than most other phones on the US market.





Unfortunately, we don't expect to see wireless charging on this generation, just like the previous one.





Specs Comparison













The most obvious upgrades here are the 2x telephoto camera (if it indeed is real) and the more powerful Snapdragon processor. There's also the drop in megapixels for the ultra-wide camera.





Summary





So, the Nothing Phone (3a) is shaping up to be a better midranger thanks its more powerful chipset and a potential third, telephoto camera. Let's not forget that iconic Glyph LED system too. But the chip and the new camera are what makes the 3a a better $350 mid-ranger than the 2a, as long as it stays at that price, of course.





But nothing's certain until the phone comes out and we get to put it through its paces. Maybe the new cameras don't function that well, or Nothing has not optimized the new chip as much as it could have. Stay tuned for our final comparison.