Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Tab S9 FE Plus preliminary comparison: Bigger and faster

Samsung is on its way to launch the generation of the Galaxy Tab Fan Edition series. Just like last time, the larger variant will have the "Plus" moniker to signify its size, dubbed the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, and it will be the direct successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.





We already know a few things about the upcoming model. For starters, it is said to be about 40% faster than the Tab S9 FE+, thanks to a brand new processor. It is also expected to feature just a single camera at the back this time around.





One piece of news that you probably won't like to hear is that the S10 FE+ will cost more than its predecessor. The price is allegedly jumping by $50, from $599 to $649. It almost feels like these small price have been happening way too often lately...





So, will the Tab S10 FE+ be worth the upgrade?





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ differences explained :











Table of Contents:





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Design and Display Being better and being "Plus"



The S10 FE+ dimensions are expected to be around 300.5 mm in length, 194.7 mm in width, and 6 mm in thickness. This size would make it considerably taller and wider, but also thinner than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which comes in at 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5 mm.





Thankfully, the weight is expected to remain below 700 grams, despite the increased of the dimensions.





With the larger size, however, we also expect an increase to the display. The leaks point at a larger 13.1-inch screen, compared to the 12.4-inch one on the S9 FE+.





There are also leaked renders showing the Tab S10 FE+ , revealing the three colors they are expected in: blue, gray, and silver. The renders also show that





As for durability, there's been no word on what glass will be used for the screen, but the new model will keep the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating of the last generation.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Keyboard and Stylus





Don't worry, Samsung is not taking away the included S Pen—just like with the predecessor, the Tab S10 FE+ will come with one in the box. That said, you also shouldn't expect a keyboard case—the S9 FE+ didn't include one, and neither will the new model.





If you want the physical keyboard experience, you can purchase Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard separately. Sadly, because of its different size, if you already own the Book Cover Keyboard compatible with the S9 FE+, it might not fit the new model.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Performance & Benchmarks Massive performance gains



Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ over the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its processor. Thanks to a Geekbench listing, the new model is expected to come with the Exynos 1580, which is the same chipset powering the recently-launched The main upgrade with theFE+ over theFE+ is its processor. Thanks to a Geekbench listing, the new model is expected to come with the Exynos 1580, which is the same chipset powering the recently-launched Galaxy A56 mid-ranger.

The Geekbench listing shows up to 41% increase in processing power, which is a massive jump from last generation. This should be enough to fix the occasional stutters that the previous generation is known for.





We expect the new model to have a base version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, but also a 12/256 GB combination. The base version of the S9 FE+ started with 6 GB of RAM, which is not enough for any on-device AI features to be functional.





Of course, if the storage is never enough, Samsung still offers a dedicated microSD slot, and we expect that to remain true for the S10 FE+.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Software









There's some chance that Samsung will increase the support window for the new FE models, as it has been doing so for its other devices in the last few years.





According to Samsung’s announcements, the stable One UI 7 update will start rolling out on April 7, 2025. Samsung confirmed that Galaxy Tab users won’t have to wait long: in the “following weeks” after the initial release, One UI 7 will expand to the Galaxy Tab S10 series (Samsung’s 2024 tablets) as well as the previous Galaxy Tab S9 series​.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Audio Quality



The dual-speakers are expected to gain be positioned on the top and bottom of the tablet. There hasn't been any word about upgrades to this area, so we don't expect to see four-speaker setup or any improvements to the audio, although Samsung could easily surprise us here.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Battery and Charging

The S10 FE+ might have a taller and wider body, but it is also thinner, and apparently Samsung has not found a way to increase the 10,090 mAh battery. The 45W of wired charging is also unchanged, and we still don't have wireless charging support.



If there is any difference in the battery life, it will be due to the new chip and better optimization of the software.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Camera Less but more?



Samsung is cutting the secondary camera on the new FE+, leaving only a single main camera. Thankfully, the new main camera seems to have been upgraded, as leask say it is now 13 MP compared to the 8 MP one on the S9 FE+.



But the more important camera on a tablet is the front-facing one. The 12 MP selfie camera on the S9 FE+ did is pretty good for a video call, and it seems Samsung doesn't plan on changing that one just yet.





Should you upgrade?



It might seem like a boring update at first glance, but the new much more powerful chipset and the larger display would be more than good enough reasons to go for an upgrade for some users.





If you don't need higher performance and a bigger display, though, thank sticking to the older model is not a bad choice at all, as it already provides a good experience.



