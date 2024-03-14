Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Raw power versus brains

Google Asus
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro

Intro


The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is officially out, marking the first attempt at the Ultra by the Taiwanese company. Many may think that it's just a toned down ROG Phone, but in reality, you're getting a very fast phone for not a lot of money.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is now a seasoned player in the smartphone scene and has a lot going for it. The model is without a doubt the best Pixel phone out there. And guess what? These two phones come with the same exact price tag: $899. So, which one to get, then?

Today, we're pitting against each other the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Let the best one win!

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro differences explained:

Zenfone 11 UltraGoogle Pixel 8 Pro
Square camera bump designCamera bar design
Faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processorThe latest Google Tensor G3 chipset (still lags behind the competition)
Three cameras on the back with wide, ultrawide and telephoto with 3x optical zoomThree cameras on the back but the telephoto is a periscope system with 5x optical
Super bright 6.78-inch, 2,500-nits screen 1-120Hz LTPO with 144Hz gaming modeVery bright 6.7-inch screen, 1-120Hz LTPO dynamic refresh rate
Some AI magic onboardHeavily focused on AI tricks
2 years of major OS updates7 years of major OS updates
Faster wired charging with 65W support23W fast charging only


Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Glass and metal


Well, these two are quite different at first glance, but the more you look, the more similarities you can pick out. The materials are similar; of course, we have the usual glass sandwich design, but the overall shape, colors, and feel of both phones are rather similar.

Speaking of colors and size, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is just a millimeter taller, but both phones feel quite similar in the hand, as both have rounded backs. The colors are also very similar.



Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra colors:
  • Eternal Black
  • Skyline Blue
  • Misty Gray


Google Pixel 8 Pro colors:
  • Bay
  • Porcelain
  • Obsidian

Of course, the Zenfone 11 Ultra relies on a more traditional camera bump, inspired by the ROG Phone 8, while the Pixel 8 Pro follows in the footsteps of its predecessors with the camera bar design.

Display Measurements:




As far as display quality goes, both phones sport excellent displays that are very bright and vivid. The Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that can do 1-120Hz dynamically and 144Hz in games, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and very similar color accuracy and brightness to its competitor.

If we really have to nitpick, the Zenfone 11 Ultra scores higher in our brightness test, while on the other hand, it has lower resolution and lower PPI density (388 vs 430 for the Pixel).

Both phones use under-display fingerprint scanners, and both work very similarly regarding speed and accuracy. All in all, the display shouldn't be a deciding factor if you're wondering which phone to get. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is a tad brighter, while the Pixel 8 Pro is a tad crisper, but that's about it.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 wins the speed race


The big difference between the Zenfone 11 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro is the hardware heart of both systems. The Asus comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Google phone gets the proprietary Tensor G3. And there is a difference. While the Tensor is not a slow chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 runs circles around it.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6 SingleHigher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra2306
Google Pixel 8 Pro1720
Geekbench 6 MultiHigher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra7216
Google Pixel 8 Pro4268
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra5210
Google Pixel 8 Pro2382
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra3256
Google Pixel 8 Pro1622
View all


It's debatable whether the AI chip inside the Tensor platform is more capable than what Qualcomm is doing in the Snapdragon 8 chipset, and of course, real day-to-day performance is different than synthetic benchmarks, but we think that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still the better chipset.
 
When it comes to software, things are pretty straightforward. The Pixel 8 Pro offers seven years of major Android updates, and you will also get them first. The Zenfone 11 Ultra, on the other hand, offers only two major OS updates and four years of security patches. The Pixel 8 Pro also has the potential to utilize AI better through further updates, so we think that Google wins the software round.

Camera

Computational photography wins


There are three cameras on the back of both phones, and they serve similar purposes. The main shooter is 50MP on both phones, but the Pixel 8 Pro has a larger sensor (1/1.31") with larger pixels (1.2μm). The aperture is also different; the Zenfone 11 Ultra has f/1.9, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes with an f-stop of 1.7.

The ultrawide camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has more megapixels at 48MP, compared to the 13MP one on the Zenfone. And the telephoto on the Pixel 8 Pro is more sophisticated, with a periscope system and 5.0x optical zoom over a 48MP sensor, while the Zenfone has a regular 32MP telephoto camera with 3.0x optical zoom.

But as we all know, smartphone photography is highly computational these days, so without putting too much weight on the hardware, let's check some side-by-side samples.

Main Camera - Day





Even though both phones sport 50MP sensors under the main camera lens, it seems that the Pixel 8 Pro does a better job at preserving details and it also offers wider dynamic range. The Zenfone 11 Ultra produces softer and darker images (probably due to the smaller sensor and pixel size) and the phone also tends to smear the details a bit.

Main Camera - Low-light




The low-light samples just reinforce what we already learned. The bigger sensor and better processing algorithms of the Pixel 8 Pro give the Google phone an edge with brighter and clearer images, with more detail and better dynamic range.

Zoom Quality





Another win for the Pixel 8 Pro, at least in our book. Both at 5x and 10x the Pixel offers much clearer image with lots of detail. The Zenfone, on the other hand, introduces some artifacts at 10x, and even at 5x the image suffers from noise issues.

Ultra-wide Camera




Things are much more on par in the ultrawide department, although the Pixel 8 Pro still manages to output brighter photos. But when it comes to details and overall picture quality, both phones are pretty close in this category.

Selfies




Selfies look great on both phones. The Zenfone 11 Ultra has a new 32MP front camera with RGBW pixel arrangement and it shows. The image is clear, bright and detailed. It looks a bit cold next to the selfie taken with the Pixel 8 Pro but other than that, both look great. It's a draw!

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


What do you think about the video sample above? Which phone does a better job? The super-stabilized Zenfone 11 Ultra or the AI-clad Pixel 8 Pro? Our preference leans toward the Pixel 8 Pro, as we feel it has wider dynamic range and captures more detail.

Audio Quality and Haptics


We were really impressed with the stereo speakers in the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Being a ROG Phone relative, the sound level and quality are both excellent. You can feel the bass through the phone's chassis, and the sound remains clear even at max volume. As a bonus, you're getting a 3.5mm audio jack to use your favorite wired headphones.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, doesn't sound bad or something, it's still decent in the audio department. But it lacks the aforementioned audio jack, and if we have to pick a clear winner here, it will be the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

Battery Life and Charging

Similar but fast charging wins


The battery situation is similar between the two devices: the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 5,050mAh cell, while the Zenfone 11 Ultra rocks a slightly larger battery at 5,500mAh. Real life longevity is also pretty similar on both phones, with a full day of heavy use, and 1.5–2 days if you keep your foot off the throttle.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra12h 30 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro10h 32 min
Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra16h 16 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro15h 51 min
3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra14h 18 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro6h 42 min
View all


Quite unsurprisingly, our battery benchmark reinforces the notion from above. The Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 25-minute advantage over the Pixel 8 Pro in web browsing; it can play 2 more hours of YouTube, and you can game 45 minutes longer as well. The difference isn't huge, and it is completely in line with the 450mAh capacity disadvantage for the Pixel 8 Pro.

PhoneArena Charging Test Results:


Charge%reached in 15 minsHigher is betterCharge%reached in 30 minsHigher is betterCharging time(hours)Lower is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra43
76
0h 47 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro26
47
1h 31 min
View all


PhoneArena Wireless Charging Test Results:


Wireless Charge%reached in 15 minsHigher is betterWireless Charge%reached in 30 minsHigher is betterWireless Charging time(hours)Lower is better
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra14
28
1h 57 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro11
21
2h 38 min
View all


When it comes to charging, the Zenfone 11 Ultra has the edge with its 65W fast wired charging support. The phone is able to fill its hefty 5,500mAh battery in just 47 minutes. The Pixel 8 Pro doubles that time, and a full charge takes around 90 minutes.

Both phones support wireless charging, and the results are closer between our two contenders. A full wireless charge takes 2 hours for the Zenfone 11 Ultra and 2 and a half for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Specs Comparison


You can check out our detailed phone comparison here.

SpecsZenfone 11 UltraPixel 8 Pro
Dimensions163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
Weight224.0 g213.0 g
Screen6.78" AMOLED, 1-120Hz, 144Hz (Game mode)
2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 388 PPI		6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz
2992 x 1344 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 490 PPI
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Google Tensor G3
RAM, Storage and Price12/256GB for $89912/128GB for $899
Cameras

Battery Size5,500mAh5,050mAh
Charging Speeds65W wired, 15W wireless30W wired, 23W wireless


Summary and Final Verdict


So, there you have it. Our Zenfone 11 Ultra versus Pixel 8 Pro comparison. Which one should you buy? The Asus phone is faster, brighter, and its battery lasts longer. It also charges faster. On the other hand, getting a Pixel device will grant you seven long years of fast OS updates, more AI tricks inside the UI, and a more potent camera system.

Both phones are priced identically at $899, but you can get deals on the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Asus is bound to be stuck at this launch price for a little while. If you want the fastest Android experience on the market, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is the right choice for you. If you don't care all that much about raw power and prefer software longevity, the Pixel 8 Pro is better suited to fulfill your needs.

