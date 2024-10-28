Apple iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone SE (2022): The best SE is yet to come

Intro





iPhone SE 4 Apple is widely expected to release thesometime in early 2025 with a host of pretty significant upgrades over the previous third-generation iPhone SE (2022).





In fact, judging from all the rumored changes, we are in for a pretty spicy intergenerational upgrade, which will quite possibly make the iPhone SE 4 a new certified fan-favorite iPhone.





And rightly so––it's been a few years since Apple has paid any attention to the iPhone SE lineup, so we definitely deserved some great improvements our way.





Here's how the iPhone SE 4 , bound to get released in early 2025, will compare against its older predecessor that saw the light of day in 2022.





Design and Size

An enormous change if we've seen one





Well, this is just about the biggest upgrade one could expect from Apple when it comes to design.





With the iPhone SE 4 , we bid farewell to the classic iPhone 8-esque design language that was present on the past two iPhone SE generations, and finally enter the new era of Apple's design advances.





iPhone SE 4 will either look like a slightly smaller iPhone XR with a curved aluminum frame or an According to whom you believe, thewill either look like a slightly smaller iPhone XR with a curved aluminum frame or an iPhone 14 with a flat frame and smaller notch, or even an iPhone 16 with a Dynamic Island design.





As of now, the most believable rumor is the one conveyed by Apple insider Mark Gurman, who is convinced the iPhone SE 4 will look like an iPhone 14 , so think a flat frame, a small notch, and a glossy back.





The device will score a 6.1-inch screen, a stark departure from the 4.7-inch one on the older device. Bezels will be slimmed down and complete Apple's transition to phones with thin bezels all around, a journey that kicked off with the iPhone X.





In any case, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to be slightly thicker and heavier, possibly slightly taller and wider as well. Overall, less compact than the iPhone SE (2022).





We don't really expect the iPhone SE 4 to get an Action Button or Camera Control button, but Apple is welcome to surprise us. We think a standard ring switch with a volume rocker and a power button will be everything you get; that'd be the same loadout as the iPhone SE (2022).





Oh, and we might see a USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone SE 4 . After all, Apple has its hands tied due to international legislation these days, so launching a new phone with a Lightning port in 2025 isn't on our bingo card.





Display Differences





As we mentioned, the iPhone SE 4 is getting a 6.1-inch display up front, a massive increase over the 4.7-inch one on its predecessor. This will still rank the upcoming iPhone as the most compact one in Apple's portfolio, but you'd still have enough real estate for activities.





The new iPhone SE 4 is getting an OLED display, a welcome change of heart over the IPS LCD one on the older iPhone SE (2022). However, that plus the size increase, are likely the only two good news regarding the screen, as it's once again limited to 60Hz and probably won't be too bright.





The iPhone SE 4 will most definitely get Face ID biometrics. The older phone was the last holdout of the front-based Touch ID panel. Rest in peace, sweet prince.





Performance and Software

Why, hello there, A18





Surprisingly, most rumors claim that Apple will go all out on Apple Intelligence in 2025 and outfit its most affordable iPhone SE 4 with the same flagship Apple A18 chip that clicks and ticks in the iPhone 16 series right now. A complementary 8GB of RAM to facilitate the needs of Apple's mostly barebones AI framework will also be present on the iPhone SE 4 .





Built on a second-gen 3nm manufacturing process, the A18 chip will run literal circles around the Apple A15 Bionic that powers the older iPhone SE (2022). This will make the iPhone SE 4 a delightfully future-proof device.





iOS 18 .2 and iOS 18 .3, culminating with a reworked and more capable Siri in 2025, likely just in time for the iPhone SE 4 's release. Apple Intelligence arrived with iOS 18 .1, but Apple went for a staggered release, so we expect many more features to arrive with.2 and.3, culminating with a reworked and more capable Siri in 2025, likely just in time for the's release.



The iPhone SE (2022) is also compatible with iOS 18 and all upcoming minor versions, but don't expect any Apple Intelligence features. Not a particularly big loss, if you ask us.





Camera

Quadruple the megapixels!





Sure, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a single camera, but unlike the one in the iPhone SE (2022), the upcoming phone will have a 48MP F1.6 wide-angle camera at the rear.





Rumors have it the iPhone 15 wide-angle camera will essentially get transplanted to next year's affordable iPhone, and we have no problems with that, as it was a very capable one.





The iPhone 15 camera allows you to capture 24MP images by default, but purists can switch to 12MP ones, while pixel-peepers can opt for the full 48MP output. The increased resolution allows the camera to do a sensor crop and essentially deliver a lossless 2X optical-grade zoom, which is nice.





And, as an added bonus, all photos you take carry depth data, so you can transfer your Live Photos into still portraits afterward.





Battery Life and Charging

A significant increase





All that talk about a larger display and potentially larger size will also benefit the potential battery size of the iPhone SE 4 .





Rumors have it that we might get a 3,279mAh battery in the new device. That's a pretty decent battery capacity, considering that the iPhone SE (2022) featured a pretty unimpressive 2,018mAh battery.





Well, paired with the much faster A18 chip, we can expect significantly better battery life which will most certainly run circles around the iPhone SE (2022), which was a compact phone with an average-at-best battery life.





Charging-wise, we don't expect any changes from the now standard 20W wired charging on regular iPhones. A big change could be coming to wireless charging though––the iPhone SE 4 will feature MagSafe functionality. The iPhone SE (2022) had Qi wireless charging, but did not support Apple's MagSafe standard.





Specs Comparison













Summary





From what we see, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a monumental upgrade to the iPhone SE lineup, which will revamp the philosophy behind Apple's most affordable phone.





We are getting a substantially different device that will bring the iPhone SE range up to speed with the rest of the iPhone family. A newer design language, Face ID, Apple Intelligence, a larger battery, a much faster 3nm processor, a 48MP camera, and a large 6.1-inch screen sound like a pipe dream, but that's what the rumor mill is currently set on.





Dare we ask the price? We do, and if the often mentioned rumor mill is to be believed, Apple will price the iPhone SE 4 between $499 and $549, which is an increase over the $429 that the iPhone SE (2022) cost at launch, but you will also get a lot more phone with the upcoming device.





Should you upgrade? It's too early to say for certain, but currently, we are leaning towards a resounding "YES"!