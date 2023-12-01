OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: you would want these tickets if this was an MMA fight!

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro expectations:









Design and Size

Boldness expressed differently









On paper, both phones sound quite similar. Glass back panels, aluminum frames, generally oval shapes (although the OnePlus 12 will likely have sharper edges), and a massive camera island at the back as a centerpiece.





That being said, when you place them next to each other, at least at the back, to two look quite different. Both are trying to stand out with their camera systems. The OnePlus 12 is rocking the well-known circular design, which this year has an even more prominent metal ring to protect the four cameras inside, whereas Google is sticking to its visor-like look.





While we are still on the visual differences, it would be a shame not to mention OnePlus' alert slider, which many fans love, and there isn't an equivalent of on Google's Pixel 8 Pro .





On the inside, however, the there is a pretty good chance that the OnePlus 12 will have a significant advantage. At the beginning of this year the OnePlus 11 launched with a brand new vibration motor, which was twice as big compared to the competition. The successor will more likely than not keep this upgrade, meaning that it should have superior haptic feedback when compared with the Pixel 8 Pro from Google.





The custom vibration motor that's expected to be in the OnePlus 12 will not only make each tap on the keyboard more satisfactory, but it also allows for immersive and precise gaming controls, enabling differentiating haptics that correspond to specific in-game actions.





One area where OnePlus has been lacking with its flagships have been the water and dust-resistance certifications. The OnePlus 11 was slightly downgraded compared to its predecessor, sporting an IP64 rating. If that doesn't change, then the IP68 rating on the Pixel 8 Pro would bring about more confidence and comfort in the phone's protection against the elements.





Display Differences





If the leaks are true, the OnePlus 12 should come with a 6.82-inch display with a resolution of 1440x3168 pixels, meaning it will be super sharp! It will also have a high screen refresh rate, with the ability to go from 1-120Hz, for maximum energy efficiency and smoothness depending on the content being displayed.





As impressive as all of these display specs on the OnePlus 12 sound, the Pixel 8 Pro mostly matches each one of them, albeit with a slightly smaller 6.7-inch size and 1344x2992 resolution. That said, the difference should be indistinguishable.





One area where you might notice a difference, however, is in the brightness. While the Pixel 8 Pro gets really, really bright at 2,400 nits, the OnePlus 12 is said to go even higher, up to 2,600 nits. Both phones should be perfectly visible in broad daylight though, and plenty capable of offering super HDR content.





Maybe the most striking difference as far as their displays go will be the OnePlus 12's aforementioned curved display, which flows out from the sides and into the aluminum frame. The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, keeps it more traditional with a flat display, which many enthusiasts seem to prefer.





Performance and Software

A powerful Lamborghini or a trusty Toyota





Google is yet to manufacture a chipset that can rival the likes of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon silicon to this day. The Google Tensor G3 is without a doubt a great piece of processing might, especially when it comes to machine learning, but it simply cannot match the horsepower of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





Here's a quick comparison of the benchmark results between phones sporting these chipsets:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 2329 Google Pixel 8 Pro 1720 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 7526 Google Pixel 8 Pro 4268 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 5338 Google Pixel 8 Pro 2382 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Google Pixel 8 Pro 1622 View all





Let's not also forget that OnePlus is one of the leading phone manufacturers when it comes to heat dissipation, so we expect to see constant peak performance levels from the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , without any throttling (drops in performance to avoid overheating).





Of course, for most of the things users typically do on their phone, this big difference will be hardly noticeable. You should mainly pay attention to it if you tend to play games that are graphically intensive or use apps that require a lot of processing power, such as video or photo editing ones, for example.





As for RAM, both phones are stacked with plenty, even though the OnePlus 12 is slightly higher at 16GB compared to the Pixel 8 Pro 's 12GB. Both are also using the fastest RAM available for phones at the moment, so things should run fast and you should experience barely any instances of the phone lagging.





Storage is a different story though, as the Pixel 8 Pro comes with UFS3.1, which is considerably slower than the UFS4.0 storage on the OnePlus 12, around two times slower to be exact. What does that mean? It means the Pixel 8 Pro might be a bit slower at loading large files, like starting a game, opening up a document filled with information, or saving a long video after editing in some software.





What the OnePlus 12 might be lacking that the Pixel 8 Pro has storage-wise is a 1TB option, although OnePlus could surprise us here.





As for the software support, Google obviously takes the cake here, with 7 years of promised software updates and security patches, compared to OnePlus' 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security patches.





Camera

Hardware innovation vs AI





Let's start with the plane camera spec sheet comparison between the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro :









Now, the spec sheet you see above is promising quite the spectacular showdown. The 50MP Sony LYT-T808 OnePlus is planning to include as the main camera of the OnePlus 12 is straight up adopted from the OnePlus Open . It is a new type of sensor in the world of phone cameras, which has the ability to capture more light relative to the sensor size. And since light is kind of the end all be all of photography, this innovation improves on almost all aspects making up a great shot!





Google, on the other hand, also comes with some impressive camera hardware, but more heavily relies on its expertise in software and machine learning, especially when it comes to its cameras. So, it would be fun to pit these two systems against each other and see whether Google's software prowess stacks up against this innovative tech that's inside the OnePlus 12.





Another major difference between the two phones are their telephoto cameras. They both come with a periscope lens attached to them, but on the OnePlus 12 we expect to see only 3X zoom, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro has 5X zoom. Now, there is also a notable difference in megapixels here. OnePlus 12's 64MP telephoto might facilitate really good sensor crop mode/s, so it might be able to somewhat compensate for its lack of zooming range. That said, nothing is as good as an actual optical lens, so each should be the better from the other in its respective zoom range.





Battery Life and Charging

Battery life might be a stalemate, but the fast charging prize goes to OnePlus 12





The Pixel 8 Pro turned out to be pretty good as far as battery life goes, especially when it came to our video streaming test, so it's a reliable piece of phone and won't leave you hanging with its 5,050mAh battery. But the OnePlus 12 is said to come with an even larger (massive, in fact) 5,400mAh battery!





Of course, battery life depends on much more than simply the size of the battery, so we don't know how exactly the new OnePlus would stack up against the Pixel 8 Pro . The more powerful Snapdragon will probably eat up more of the battery's juice compared to Google's Tensor, but then there are other factors that could affect the end result, so we have to wait and see.





Charging is one area where we don't have to wait though, with OnePlus being known for its super speedy charging, bot wired and wirelessly. And the rumors are supporting that statement, with the OnePlus 12 said to have 100W of wired charging and 50W of wireless, compared to the Pixel's 30W wired and 23W wireless.





Audio Quality and Haptics





As we already mentioned, OnePlus really stepped up its game and raised the bar when it comes to haptic feedback. The OnePlus 11 was the first to get the new, much larger vibration motor, and we expect the same, if not even better haptics from the OnePlus 12. The Pixel 8 Pro is no slouch either, as we noticed improvements in its vibration strength and accuracy during our review.





Audio quality was finally improved with the Pixel 8 Pro , which has speakers capable of producing sound that's generally good enough for listening to some music straight from the device. OnePlus improved on this segment with the OnePlus 11 too, with significantly better sound coming out of its dual speakers, but the company has implied that the OnePlus 12 will be even nicer to listen to, so we'll have to wait and see, or... hear.





Specs Comparison





The OnePlus 12 might not be out, but we basically have a clear view of its specs, so we can already compare the OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro spec sheets









Summary





OnePlus is set to make its 10-year anniversary a memorable one with the OnePlus 12. Clearly, the phone is stacked with impressive hardware, mainly centering around the camera system, performance, and charging. The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, has a lot of charm to it thanks to all of the Pixel-specific software features, many of which, again, circle around the camera experience.





OnePlus is set to make its 10-year anniversary a memorable one with the OnePlus 12. Clearly, the phone is stacked with impressive hardware, mainly centering around the camera system, performance, and charging. The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, has a lot of charm to it thanks to all of the Pixel-specific software features, many of which, again, circle around the camera experience.

There is also that difference in price which is in now way small. Even if the OnePlus 12 comes out with the suggested higher price tag (compared to its predecessor), it will still be $250 cheaper compared to the Pixel 8 Pro . In fact, that price would place it closer to the Pixel 8 , which is saying something given how well it can "battle" against the pricier Pro model from Google (at least on paper).




