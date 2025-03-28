Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Pixel 9a launch is back on track, but early concerns still linger

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Phones on white background.
Google has officially set the Pixel 9a for a store release in April. The company's new mid-range phone will be available in the United States, Canada and UK from April 10 onwards, before expanding to Europe on April 14. The 9a will reach India, Singapore, and Australia on April 16 while a launch for Japan is still marked as “coming soon.”

The new Pixel 9a starts at $499 with improvements across the board. It has a new Google Tensor G4 processor, a refreshed design, 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display and a dual camera with a 48 MP primary image sensor. Google also boasts that it has the best battery life on a Pixel phone.

But why wasn’t it available earlier?


Traditionally, Google begins accepting pre-orders right after announcing a new phone. That didn’t happen this time. Instead, the Pixel 9a’s rollout was quietly pushed back. The official reason Google gave was a component quality issue that impacted “a small number” of units. But leaks and early benchmarks suggested a different story.

Tech Auntyji, a tech leaker, stated that the Pixel 9a could be experiencing overheating issues, particularly around the camera area. Benchmark tests carried out on a wrongly released unit revealed that the phone had throttled to only 61% of its maximum performance – not great.

That said, while the delay might be frustrating, it is probably a precaution to prevent a repeat of the customer complaints that Google has seen in the past, like with the Pixel 6a, for example. Still, it is a bit of a worrisome situation—one that might hurt Google's sales of the Pixel 9a if it doesn't manage to fix its issues before launch. 

Despite the rocky start, the Pixel 9a still has a shot at becoming one of the most competitive mid-range Android phones this year. With a larger battery, high-refresh display, and updated design, it brings a lot to the table for $499. But between limited AI tools and concerns over thermal throttling, it’s clear this isn’t a straightforward launch.

Once units start landing in users' hands in April, we’ll have a better idea of whether Google’s gamble on holding back was worth it.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless