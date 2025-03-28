Pixel 9a launch is back on track, but early concerns still linger
Up Next:
Google has officially set the Pixel 9a for a store release in April. The company's new mid-range phone will be available in the United States, Canada and UK from April 10 onwards, before expanding to Europe on April 14. The 9a will reach India, Singapore, and Australia on April 16 while a launch for Japan is still marked as “coming soon.”
The new Pixel 9a starts at $499 with improvements across the board. It has a new Google Tensor G4 processor, a refreshed design, 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display and a dual camera with a 48 MP primary image sensor. Google also boasts that it has the best battery life on a Pixel phone.
But why wasn’t it available earlier?
Traditionally, Google begins accepting pre-orders right after announcing a new phone. That didn’t happen this time. Instead, the Pixel 9a’s rollout was quietly pushed back. The official reason Google gave was a component quality issue that impacted “a small number” of units. But leaks and early benchmarks suggested a different story.
Tech Auntyji, a tech leaker, stated that the Pixel 9a could be experiencing overheating issues, particularly around the camera area. Benchmark tests carried out on a wrongly released unit revealed that the phone had throttled to only 61% of its maximum performance – not great.
That said, while the delay might be frustrating, it is probably a precaution to prevent a repeat of the customer complaints that Google has seen in the past, like with the Pixel 6a, for example. Still, it is a bit of a worrisome situation—one that might hurt Google's sales of the Pixel 9a if it doesn't manage to fix its issues before launch.
Despite the rocky start, the Pixel 9a still has a shot at becoming one of the most competitive mid-range Android phones this year. With a larger battery, high-refresh display, and updated design, it brings a lot to the table for $499. But between limited AI tools and concerns over thermal throttling, it’s clear this isn’t a straightforward launch.
Once units start landing in users' hands in April, we’ll have a better idea of whether Google’s gamble on holding back was worth it.
Things that are NOT allowed: