Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google Pixel 9a battery: Rumored specs and upgrades

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Pixel
Google Pixel 9a render
Google's Pixel 9a is coming soon, allegedly in the cards for a March 19 announcement and a market release not long after, on March 26

The upcoming phone is set to bring more of the same, which is great for the affordable Pixel lineup, with a slightly refreshed design, the latest Tensor chipset, and the same formula that made previous Pixel phones such excellent bang for the buck.

But how will one of the most vital aspects of a modern smartphone––its battery life––evolve on the Pixel 9a? With the latest Tensor G4 likely making an appearance, battery life will likely improve, but as usual, the biggest factor will be the battery size. And judging from the rumors, Google could be cooking something spectacular with the Pixel 9a!

Let's summarize what we know about the Pixel 9a battery and charging so far.

Google Pixel 9a rumored battery upgrades


The rumor mill is telling us that we should expect a 5,100mAh battery inside the Pixel 9a

This will be a significant battery upgrade in comparison with the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a, which both had much smaller batteries: 4,385mAh and 4,492mAh. 

Even the Pixel 9 has a smaller 4,700mAh battery. In fact, the only current-gen Pixel 9 phone with a similarly sized battery is the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 5,060mAh battery. 

This essentially could make the Pixel 9a one of Google's phones with the biggest batteries. Of course, this will have major repercussions on the potential battery life, which will most likely be around the top of the battery life charts.

PhoneBattery size
Pixel 9a5,100mAh
Pixel 8a4.492mAh (-12%)
Pixel 7a4,385mAh (-14%)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold4,650mAh (-9%)
Pixel 9 Pro XL5,060mAh (-1%)
Pixel 9 Pro4,700mah (-8%)
Pixel 94,700mAh (-8%)

The reason for this battery capacity windfall could be a significantly improved energy density for the battery of the upcoming phone. Lithium-silicon battery tech has been developing very fast, enabling much denser batteries with higher capacity in a similar form size as the standard lithium-ion batteries. Many phone manufacturers are employing such batteries in their phones these days: OnePlus, Vivo, Honor, and other China-based phone vendors are already employing the new tech in their devices. 

While we don't know for sure that such a battery will be making the rounds inside the Pixel 9a, it could be a good guess about what's to come for the affordable Pixel line. Google might be testing denser batteries for its next flagships, which could really spell some pretty exciting potential upgrades for the milestone Pixel 10 range!

Of course, we will be putting the Pixel 9a through the paces of our custom battery life tests as soon as it's in our hands, stay tuned for the results.

Google Pixel 9a rumored charging upgrades


Sadly, we can't say that we expect any major upgrades to the Pixel 9a wired and wireless charging situation. 

The rumor mill says we should expect the same 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging on the next affordable Pixel. That's quite logical and pretty much par for the course when it comes to a device of the Pixel 9a's caliber. 

With such a large battery in tow, the phone will likely take nearly two hours to charge fully wired. The Pixel 8a takes an hour and 46 minutes for a full wired charge, while the Pixel 7a gets from 0 to 100% in two hours.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 9a battery summary


It seems that the Pixel 9a could deliver some significant battery life gains, provided that the rumors for its significantly larger battery indeed pan out. We might have a new contender for the title of Pixel phone with the best battery life!

At the same time, we might get no upgrades in terms of charging, which would be understandable and logical to expect. Still, the blow would have been softer if the phone surpassed the 20W frontier, that's for sure.

In any case, we'd be very eager to see how Google's next affordable Pixel 9a will turn out, especially at its rumored and super-appealing $499 price tag. 

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless