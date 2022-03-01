MWC 2022: ZTE announces four ZTE Blade V40 models

ZTE Blade V40 Pro

ZTE Blade V40

ZTE Blade V40 5G

ZTE Blade V40 Vita





Also Read:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

ZTE officially announced its new Blade V40 series during the Mobile World Congress 2020 event in Barcelona. The series consists of four models - ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, ZTE Blade V40, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita, all of which will be available globally in April.This is the top model in ZTE’s new lineup with a 6.67” AMOLED display (sporting a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels) that covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut. The phone comes equipped with the Unisoc T618 chipset (not a powerhouse with its 2x Cortex-A75 clocked at 2.0 GHz, and Mali G52 MP2 GPU), paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.The ZTE Blade V40 Pro also comes with a large 5,100mAh battery, supporting up to 65W fast charging, and intelligent power-saving technology. The phone itself is only 8.3 mm thick and comes with ZTE’s Magic Gradient color treatment mixing blue and pink. Finally, there’s a 64MP main camera on the back, and the phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with MyOS 11 on top of it.The non-pro version features the same 6.67” display with 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and aspect ratio (20:9), and the Unisoc chipset is also identical to the one in the bigger brother. The RAM is cut down to 4GB, and the camera on the back is a 48MP shooter, accompanied by two additional cameras - a 4cm macro and a depth camera.The battery is also a tad smaller at 5,100 mAh, and maybe the biggest difference in this department is fast charging. The vanilla V40 supports only 22.5W fast charging. This model sports a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%, according to ZTE, and the hole-punch 8MP selfie camera comes with some AI beauty bells and whistles.The Blade V40 5G is, as the name suggests, a 5G-capable device, thanks to its Dimensity 700 chipset. This silicone is manufactured on a 7nm technology, and consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU.There’s a special 360° antenna onboard for stable connection, and the integrated 5G modem supports download speeds up to 2.77 Gbps. The screen of the Blade V40 5G is again a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with the same 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution.The battery inside this model is listed as a 6,000 mAh cell, although there’s information about a smaller 5,130 mAh version in some regions. The phone supports up to 22.5W fast charging. The memory configuration is the same 6GB/128GB as the top model, and the main camera is 48MP.There are no parallels with the Sony Vita portable console here (sadly) but the Blade V40 Vita is still the most exciting device of the bunch. It comes with a large 6.75” display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a huge 6,000 mAh battery, and 48MP camera onboard.There are some deficiencies, though - the resolution is only 720 x 1,600 pixels which can be problematic on such a large display. The memory configuration is also pretty modest with 3GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and again we have another Unisoc octa-core chipset inside.The official pricing is yet to be disclosed but the phones are expected to cost between $200 and $300 when they launch in April.