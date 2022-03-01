MWC 2022: Huawei’s MatePad Paper is an e-ink tablet for scribblers

MWC 2022: Huawei’s MatePad Paper is an e-ink tablet for scribblers1
There’s one exception to the above, and it’s called “e-ink.” This technology became very popular with electronics book readers, such as the original Kindle and other similar devices, but it sorta failed to make a big impact in the smartphone and tablet industry.
Yes, some of you may correctly point toward the Yota Phone with its e-ink display on the back but that ship sinked a long time ago with no replacements in sight. The last is not entirely true, though.
Huawei has just showed a new 10.3-inch tablet with an e-ink screen. The device is called MatePad Paper and was unveiled during the Mobile Congress in Barcelona. This tablet can display 256 shades of gray (much more than the infamous novel!), and comes with an anti-reflective, anti-glare coating you may be familiar with from the aforementioned e-book readers.
The Huawei MatePad Paper can display images and video, even though they’ll be all black and white, not for artistic effect. As a matter of fact, there are color e-ink screens but the tech is still not ready to rival your OLED screen, capable of showing 1.07 billion shades of the rainbow.
Nevertheless, the MatePad Paper comes with some bells and whistles you won’t find in a regular e-ink tablet. Take aesthetics for example, this device has an 86.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, rivaling some conventional tablets out there. The resolution is also respectable at 1872 x 1404 pixels, resulting in 227 PPI, and there are 32 levels of backlighting available.
The MatePad Paper comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and according to Huawei there’s a “powerful chip inside.” Looking at the specs sheet, we find that the said powerful processor is the HUAWEI Kirin 820E. It’s an ARM-based mid-range Octa-Core-SoC launched back in 2020 but for all intents and purposes, it should get the job done.
Another cool feature of the MatePad Paper is the compatibility with Huawei’s M Pencil stylus. You can use it to scribble, paint, edit, annotate and do all the things you normally do with your regular pen and paper tools (no clicking the pen, and no ink stains on your fingers, though). The response time of the screen is 26ms, not as fast and smooth as your Galaxy S22 Ultra but still very impressive in the e-ink world.
This tablet runs on Huawei’s new HarmonyOS (based on open source Android), and you can seamlessly connect it to all kinds of devices - from smartphones and other tablets to PCs, laptops and macs. We started this article with the battery life argument and will finish with it - the MatePad Paper can go for up to 26 days on a single charge, courtesy mainly of that e-ink display.
Huawei MatePad Paper full specifications:
SIZE:
- Height: 225.2 mm
- Width: 182.7 mm
- Depth: 6.65 mm
- Weight: Approx. 360 g (including battery)
- Size: 10.3 inches
- Screen-to-body Ratio: 86.3%
- Resolution: 1872 x 1404 pixels, 227 PPI
- Type: E Ink display
- HUAWEI Kirin 820E
- HarmonyOS 2
- ROM: 64 GB
- RAM: 4 GB
- 3625 mAh (typ.)
- Standard charger: the standard charger supports 10V/2.25A MAX
- Quick charging: the tablet supports 10V/2.25A fast charging and is compatible with 9V/2A or 5V/2A charging.
- WLAN: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2, support BLE
- USB: Type-C, USB 2.0
- Gravity sensor
- Hall sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4 microphones
- 2 speakers
- HUAWEI Histen 7.0 Sound Effect
- Starting at €499 in Europe
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: