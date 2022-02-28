TCL goes all out on affordability, five new 30-series phones, three tablets announced

Five cheap phones to rule them all

Unveiled this week at MWC 2022, TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E. It will be hard to keep track of all of these new phones, especially if the carrier-bound models will get different names. That being said, let’s take a look at what these budget-friendly have to offer specs-wise.First off, all five phones share some specs, such as the 50-megapixel main camera and the massive 5000 mAh battery. Also, all phones except for the TCL 30 E have triple-camera setups. Since they’re a bit more expensive, the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 feature support for 18W fast charging.The TCL 30 5G is the only one that supports 5G and a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek 700 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.The slightly cheaper TCL 30+ and TCL 30 are powered by a weaker MediaTek Helio G37 CPUs. They share the same display as the TCL 30 5G, as well as the memory configuration. The TCL 30+ features and ultrawide selfie snapper, but the TCL 30 lacks one.The cheapest of the five phones announced today, the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E come with smaller 6.52-inch displays and even weaker MediaTek G25 chipsets.