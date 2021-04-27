Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android ZTE

ZTE’s Blade 11 Prime offers wireless charging and a triple-camera for under $200

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 27, 2021, 8:00 AM
ZTE’s Blade 11 Prime offers wireless charging and a triple-camera for under $200
The budget phone market is more competitive than ever and with each new generation it’s becoming harder to differentiate devices. With its latest product, though, ZTE seems to have achieved the impossible.

ZTE's Blade 11 Prime is available at Visible and Yahoo Mobile


The Blade 11 Prime is available starting today in one color — Sky Blue — and retails at $192 in the US. ZTE’s latest budget phone will be sold through Visible and Yahoo Mobile, which both take advantage of Verizon’s mobile network.

Feature-wise, wireless charging is undoubtedly the highlight. It’s typically something that’s reserved for premium smartphones like the iPhone 12 Pro and Google Pixel 5, but ZTE is throwing in support for under $200.

The Blade 11 Prime offers a 4,000mAh battery and can also reverse charge other smartphones with a USB-C cable. So if your friend’s phone is running low on battery, you’ll be able to connect the two devices and share some of your juice with them.

That’s all coupled with a 6.5-inch notched display and MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P22 chipset, previously used inside the Nokia 2.4 and LG K42, in addition to a decent 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. MicroSD cards of up to 2TB of storage are supported.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a modern smartphone without multiple cameras. ZTE delivers with a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor. Oh, there’s also an 8-megapixel selfie camera!

Completing the package is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11.

