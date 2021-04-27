ZTE’s Blade 11 Prime offers wireless charging and a triple-camera for under $200
ZTE's Blade 11 Prime is available at Visible and Yahoo Mobile
The Blade 11 Prime is available starting today in one color — Sky Blue — and retails at $192 in the US. ZTE’s latest budget phone will be sold through Visible and Yahoo Mobile, which both take advantage of Verizon’s mobile network.
The Blade 11 Prime offers a 4,000mAh battery and can also reverse charge other smartphones with a USB-C cable. So if your friend’s phone is running low on battery, you’ll be able to connect the two devices and share some of your juice with them.
Of course, this wouldn’t be a modern smartphone without multiple cameras. ZTE delivers with a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor. Oh, there’s also an 8-megapixel selfie camera!
Completing the package is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11.
Completing the package is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11.