Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal

If you want more than just robust hardware, minority-owned company ZmBIZI has today announced the Z2 smartphone that offers decent specs, doubles up as a smart point-of-sale terminal, and also lets you earn.





The potentially disruptive device sports a 6.67-inches Full HD+ IPS LCD panel and runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).





The Z2 has a quad-camera system on the back with a 64MP main shooter, a 16MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro module, and a 0.3MP 'Photosensitive' unit, and 4x digital zoom. The front camera is 32MP.





It is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and supports two SIM cards. The Z2 is a 4G-only device and doesn't feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.





It runs Android 11 and comes in the colors purple and black. Pre-orders are now open and the device will set you back $550.

Earn around $10 each month with the ZmBIZI Z2





Specs-wise, there are much better alternatives available at this price , but then again, the phone is being pitched as a device that will help you make (a little) money. You can expect to earn around $10 every month for using the ZmBIZI app ecosystem for searching, sharing, and shopping. On average, it will take a user 55 months or more than 4 and a half months to recoup the cost of the phone this way.





You will also get a free Visa Debit Card with the purchase and approved small businesses in the US can accept contactless payments directly on the device.





ZmBIZI has sold 1,000 units of its first phone the Z1, which has humbler specs and costs $296.





The Z2 will go on sale the next month and it will include one-year cloud storage, anti-virus support, and one-year anti-theft insurance. More importantly, the box will also have a headset and a charger, things which were once considered essential, but have now been removed in the name of environmental sustainability.



