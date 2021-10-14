Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android

Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal

Anam Hamid
By
0
Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal
If you want more than just robust hardware, minority-owned company ZmBIZI has today announced the Z2 smartphone that offers decent specs, doubles up as a smart point-of-sale terminal, and also lets you earn. 

The potentially disruptive device sports a 6.67-inches Full HD+ IPS LCD panel and runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The Z2 has a quad-camera system on the back with a 64MP main shooter, a 16MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro module, and a 0.3MP 'Photosensitive' unit, and 4x digital zoom. The front camera is 32MP.

It is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and supports two SIM cards. The Z2 is a 4G-only device and doesn't feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It runs Android 11 and comes in the colors purple and black. Pre-orders are now open and the device will set you back $550.

Earn around $10 each month with the ZmBIZI Z2 


Specs-wise, there are much better alternatives available at this price, but then again, the phone is being pitched as a device that will help you make (a little) money. You can expect to earn around $10 every month for using the ZmBIZI app ecosystem for searching, sharing, and shopping. On average, it will take a user 55 months or more than 4 and a half months to recoup the cost of the phone this way. 

You will also get a free Visa Debit Card with the purchase and approved small businesses in the US can accept contactless payments directly on the device. 

ZmBIZI has sold 1,000 units of its first phone the Z1, which has humbler specs and costs $296.

The Z2 will go on sale the next month and it will include one-year cloud storage, anti-virus support, and one-year anti-theft insurance. More importantly, the box will also have a headset and a charger, things which were once considered essential, but have now been removed in the name of environmental sustainability.

ZmBIZI is harnessing the power of today’s mobile economy and sharing that revenue with its users. As a minority-owned business, we are thrilled to pioneer this space and lower barriers to accessibility with a new revolutionary category in smartphone technology." -Alpesh Patel, co-founder and CEO of ZmBIZI

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED
An iOS 15 bug could wipe your iPhone remotely, bounty hunter claims
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
An iOS 15 bug could wipe your iPhone remotely, bounty hunter claims
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals: price and availability expectations
Samsung finally updates the Galaxy A21 to Android 11 and One UI 3.1
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung finally updates the Galaxy A21 to Android 11 and One UI 3.1
Another reliable source joins 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Another reliable source joins 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed tests break 100 Mbps barrier for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless