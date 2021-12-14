YouTube TV might lose all Disney-owned channels this week

YouTube TV might lose all Disney-owned channels this week0
Unfortunately, after months of negotiations, it looks like Google and Disney haven’t yet reached an agreement, and if that doesn’t happen in the next few days, YouTube TV will lose all Disney-owned channels.
In the unfortunate event that the companies won’t reach an agreement by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV starting December 17, and the monthly price for the service will decrease by $15, from $65 to $50.
Here are all the channels (and related VOD content) that will no longer be available starting December 17 if the two companies don’t reach an agreement: Your local ABC channel, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app), ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, and ACC Network.