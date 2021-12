YouTube TV might lose all Disney-owned channels this week

in active conversations

After crossing swords with Roku for several weeks, Google is making another enemy: Disney. As many of you probably know already, YouTube TV offers subscribers many channels owned by Disney thanks to a partnership between the two giants.Unfortunately, after months of negotiations, it looks like Google and Disney haven’t yet reached an agreement, and if that doesn’t happen in the next few days, YouTube TV will lose all Disney-owned channels.In a blog post published recently, Google says that its deal with Disney will expire on Friday, December 17, 2021. The Mountain View giant also mentions that it’s “” with Disney and “.”In the unfortunate event that the companies won’t reach an agreement by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV starting December 17, and the monthly price for the service will decrease by $15, from $65 to $50.Of course, YouTube TV subscribers who’d like to continue to watch Disney-owned channels can always sign up for The Disney Bundle, which is available for just $14 per month.Here are all the channels (and related VOD content) that will no longer be available starting December 17 if the two companies don’t reach an agreement:, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app), ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, and ACC Network.