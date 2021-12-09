YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex0
With YouTube TV, Xfinity Flex users will have access to more than 85 channels including major broadcast and popular cable networks along with local and national live sports, breaking news, major shows the moment they air, and, more importantly, unlimited cloud DVR.
The Flex is Xfinity’s 4K streaming TV box that comes free with Xfinity Internet. It supports hundreds of streaming services, including HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Tubi, Peacock, Prime Video, Showtime, Starz, Pandora, and many more.