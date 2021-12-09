Notification Center

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex
Comcast’s Internet customers will be happy to know that YouTube TV is now available on the Xfinity Flex. Starting today, new and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by saying “YouTube TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by clicking on the new YouTube TV app.

With YouTube TV, Xfinity Flex users will have access to more than 85 channels including major broadcast and popular cable networks along with local and national live sports, breaking news, major shows the moment they air, and, more importantly, unlimited cloud DVR.

YouTube TV is one of the many other streaming services available on Flex. And for those who don’t know, YouTube TV is also available on XClass TV, Comcast’s new smart TV that was previously exclusive to Xfinity customers.

The Flex is Xfinity’s 4K streaming TV box that comes free with Xfinity Internet. It supports hundreds of streaming services, including HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Tubi, Peacock, Prime Video, Showtime, Starz, Pandora, and many more.

