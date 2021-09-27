YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10

YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $100
Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.
Of course, if the deal will be renewed it will be business as usual for YouTube TV and its customers. However, the service warns subscribers that if they will be unable to reach a deal by September 30, they will decrease YouTube TV’s monthly price by $10, from $65 to $55, while NBCU content remains off the platform.
Those who absolutely must watch any of the NBCU channels can sign up for the company’s steaming service, Peacock, which is available for $4.99 per month.