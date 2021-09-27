Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Wireless service Google

YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10
YouTube revealed today that it hasn’t yet reached an agreement with NBCUniversal to renew the deal that will allow the former to carry the latter’s content on the YouTube TV service. The current agreement expires on September 30 and the two companies are still negotiating the terms of the new deal, but if talks fail YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to NBCUniversal’s channels effective this week.

Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.


Of course, if the deal will be renewed it will be business as usual for YouTube TV and its customers. However, the service warns subscribers that if they will be unable to reach a deal by September 30, they will decrease YouTube TV’s monthly price by $10, from $65 to $55, while NBCU content remains off the platform.

Those who absolutely must watch any of the NBCU channels can sign up for the company’s steaming service, Peacock, which is available for $4.99 per month.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update
Google brings standalone YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google brings standalone YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches
Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash
Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
Spotify might be the reason your iPhone’s battery is dying so quickly
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Spotify might be the reason your iPhone’s battery is dying so quickly
Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price
-50%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless