YouTube TV might lose NBCU channels this week, dropping monthly price by $10

YouTube revealed today that it hasn’t yet reached an agreement with NBCUniversal to renew the deal that will allow the former to carry the latter’s content on the YouTube TV service. The current agreement expires on September 30 and the two companies are still negotiating the terms of the new deal, but if talks fail YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to NBCUniversal’s channels effective this week.Of course, if the deal will be renewed it will be business as usual for YouTube TV and its customers. However, the service warns subscribers that if they will be unable to reach a deal by September 30, they will decrease YouTube TV’s monthly price by $10, from $65 to $55, while NBCU content remains off the platform.Those who absolutely must watch any of the NBCU channels can sign up for the company’s steaming service, Peacock , which is available for $4.99 per month.