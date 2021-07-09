$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Wireless service Google

YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each
YouTube TV has already increased subscription prices a couple of times in just one year. When it doesn't do that, Google's streaming service is adding new channels and features to its offering for which customers must pay extra.

Less than two weeks ago, YouTube TV introduced the 4K Plus add-on for that costs $19.99 per month and lets customers watch “select live and on-demand content” in 4K from several channels, including Discover, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, and Tastemade.

Today, three new channels are available on YouTube TV – Docurama, Dove Channel, and CONtv, CordCuttersNews reports. These channels can be individually added to YouTube TV, but customers will have to pay $4.99 per month for each of them.

Docurama is a streaming service aimed at fans of documentary films. It specializes in biographies, true-crime stories, and educational documentaries. Popular titles include Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World and Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob.

Dove Channel offers family-friendly content for the most part, such as comedy classic Abbot and Costello, young adult series H20: Just Add Water, and The Saddle Club.

Last but not least, CONtv features a wide range of film and TV essentials the focus on action/thriller, horror, anime, and sci-fi/fantasy genres. Here you'll find movies like Acceleration, 4GOT10, and Anna, but there's a lot of other content aimed at pop culture fans too.

