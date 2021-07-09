YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each

YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each0
Less than two weeks ago, YouTube TV introduced the 4K Plus add-on for that costs $19.99 per month and lets customers watch “select live and on-demand content” in 4K from several channels, including Discover, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, and Tastemade.
Docurama is a streaming service aimed at fans of documentary films. It specializes in biographies, true-crime stories, and educational documentaries. Popular titles include Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World and Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob.
Last but not least, CONtv features a wide range of film and TV essentials the focus on action/thriller, horror, anime, and sci-fi/fantasy genres. Here you'll find movies like Acceleration, 4GOT10, and Anna, but there's a lot of other content aimed at pop culture fans too.