Google

YouTube TV has just lost all Disney-owned channels

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
YouTube TV has just lost all Disney-owned channels
What we feared it might happen, it actually happened today. Google has just confirmed that YouTube TV will no longer offer access to Disney-owned channels starting today. On the bright side, subscribers will pay a lower monthly price for all YouTube TV’s plans.

According to a statement released today, after months of negotiations, Google and Disney decided to part ways, at least for the time being.

We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV.

As mentioned earlier, YouTube TV prices will be decreasing by $15, from $65 to $50 while the Disney-owned channels remain off of Google’s streaming platform. Those who must absolutely watch content offered by the missing channels can sign up for The Disney Bundle for just $14 per month.

YouTube TV will issue a credit of $15 per month, which will be applied to the next bill after December 17 and will only be visible to family managers in Settings / Billing after the charge has taken place. Subscribers who have a promotional price with YouTube TV can still expect a $15 credit.

The following channels are no longer available on YouTube TV: Your local ABC channel, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app), ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, and ACC Network.

While negotiations continue, YouTube TV subscribers will not be able to watch live or local content from Disney and will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from these channels, including 4K content that is available as part of the 4K Plus add-on.

