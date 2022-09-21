YouTuber tests iPhone 14's Crash Detection, showing if it really works
With the all-new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple introduced Crash Detection, a feature designed to save your life if you get in a severe car accident. As the tech giant explained in its announcement, the new iPhone 14 models have two new motion sensors: an improved 3-axis gyroscope and a high-G-force accelerometer. They let the new iPhones detect severe car crashes, and if you get in one, it will automatically notify your emergency contacts and provide them with your current location.
From the video, we can see that Apple's new emergency feature really does work. 10 seconds after the “incident,” the iPhone started a new 10-second countdown — accompanied by a loud siren sound. And if you are in good condition, you can simply cancel the timer. Otherwise, your iPhone will notify first responders (and your emergency contacts, if set up) on its own.
So, now you know that Apple's Crash Detection isn't just a marketing trick to make you upgrade to the new iPhone 14 lineup. It really works and can save your life. However, we really hope that you won't be in a situation to need it.
Although Apple’s new emergency feature sounds promising, there is only one way in which you can actually see if it really works as intended. And that is — you guessed it — to be in a severe car accident, which is something that no one should ever experience. However, to show us if Apple's Crash Detection really works, a YouTube channel called TechRax tested the new emergency feature by creating a severe car crash "in a safe and controlled environment." (via AppleInsider)
Basically, by using a built-in radio control mechanism, TechRax smashed a real car into a few scrapped vehicles. For the experiment, the YouTuber used an iPhone 14 Pro, taped on the back of the driver's seat.
