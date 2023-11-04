YouTube launches new features for teens’ protection
YouTube continues to add more features to prevent harmful content exposure for teens. The video company already has in place strict rules that protect teens on its platform, but there will always be people who find a way around them.
Earlier this week, YouTube announced a new set of features that will further enhance teens’ protection. The company developed these features in partnership with the Youth and Families Advisory Committee and will be implemented in the coming weeks.
Another change announced this week is the complete revamp of the Take a Break and Bedtime reminders features to be more visually prominent and appear more frequently. The changes will be more prevalent for viewers under 18 whose accounts have these reminders turned on by default.
It’s also important to add that these features should pop up as across Shorts and long-form videos, with a default setting for Take a Break reminders every hour, which can be adjusted.
That being said, YouTube revealed that it is now limiting repeated recommendations of videos related to content that compares physical features and idealizes some types over other, idealizes specific fitness levels or body weights, or displays social aggression in the form of intimidation.
Finally, YouTube announced that it’s expanding crisis resources panels into a new full-page experience, which will hopefully help viewers pause and explore help topics when they search on YouTube for certain queries related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.
