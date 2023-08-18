Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

YouTube Shorts will soon have tappable stickers on mobile

Apps
@cosminvasile
YouTube Shorts will soon have tappable stickers on mobile
YouTube is not just testing new features all the time, but it shares that information with everyone quite often. If you’re a YouTube Shorts fan, you’ll be pleased to know that tappable stickers are in the pipeline for your favorite app.

In a post on its support page, YouTube confirmed that it has already started to test Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile. This is supposed to make it easier for Shorts creators to expand their reach and build communities with their audiences.

The test involves creators asking questions and viewers responding to them via comments. Their responses will be visible to other viewers who can see them when reading comments posted on the Short where the sticker was used.

According to YouTube, the new feature is being tested with a small percentage of creators, who will be able to use Q&A stickers when creating Shorts on mobile devices. And no, these stickers aren’t tappable on desktop or TV, but they can be viewed across all devices.

In addition to tappable stickers, YouTube is also testing automatic “key concepts” for learning-related videos. It’s a new system that identifies key concepts covered in academic learning videos and provides details about them in the form of images and short text snippets in real-time on the video’s watch page.

The new feature is tested on a very small subset of English-language learning videos. If you’re a creator participating in the beta testing, you should see an opt-out checkbox, marked as an “Experiment” in the desktop Studio. Make sure that you check that box if you don’t want to take part in this experiment.

As per YouTube’s statement, this is only available on mobile for a limited number of people watching YouTube. Also, only a small set of English-language videos related to educational topics taught in schools will benefit from the new system for the moment.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless