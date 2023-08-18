YouTube Shorts will soon have tappable stickers on mobile
YouTube is not just testing new features all the time, but it shares that information with everyone quite often. If you’re a YouTube Shorts fan, you’ll be pleased to know that tappable stickers are in the pipeline for your favorite app.
In a post on its support page, YouTube confirmed that it has already started to test Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile. This is supposed to make it easier for Shorts creators to expand their reach and build communities with their audiences.
According to YouTube, the new feature is being tested with a small percentage of creators, who will be able to use Q&A stickers when creating Shorts on mobile devices. And no, these stickers aren’t tappable on desktop or TV, but they can be viewed across all devices.
The new feature is tested on a very small subset of English-language learning videos. If you’re a creator participating in the beta testing, you should see an opt-out checkbox, marked as an “Experiment” in the desktop Studio. Make sure that you check that box if you don’t want to take part in this experiment.
As per YouTube’s statement, this is only available on mobile for a limited number of people watching YouTube. Also, only a small set of English-language videos related to educational topics taught in schools will benefit from the new system for the moment.
The test involves creators asking questions and viewers responding to them via comments. Their responses will be visible to other viewers who can see them when reading comments posted on the Short where the sticker was used.
In addition to tappable stickers, YouTube is also testing automatic “key concepts” for learning-related videos. It’s a new system that identifies key concepts covered in academic learning videos and provides details about them in the form of images and short text snippets in real-time on the video’s watch page.
