YouTube is testing a new navigation drawer for Android users
1
YouTube is experimenting with a new feature for Android users that replaces the “Explore” tab with a brand-new navigation drawer. The change was announced with a post on Telegram by Google News’ official account.
“Previously, in front of the filter carousel at the top of the home page, there was a "Explore" button that opened a separate page. It has now been replaced by a button that brings up a side navigation panel,” reads part of the post.
This new sidebar can also be summoned with a side gesture by swiping from the left side of your screen. The new sidebar can be accessed only from the home tab, and currently only on Android devices.
The YouTube app is one of the most popular and frequently used on Android phones, and Google is constantly adding new features. Earlier this month, we found that YouTube is working on a pinch-to-zoom feature for Android users (and you can try it yourself on YouTube’s experiments page), and last month another new feature made the news - the ability to turn any video into Shorts.
“Previously, in front of the filter carousel at the top of the home page, there was a "Explore" button that opened a separate page. It has now been replaced by a button that brings up a side navigation panel,” reads part of the post.
As explained above, the new functionality will open a side panel with the following options: Trending, Music, Movies, Live, Gaming, and Sports. YouTube is seeking to fully remove the “Explore” page and give users a better experience and help them find new and interesting topics faster and easier.
The new navigation drawer in action
This new sidebar can also be summoned with a side gesture by swiping from the left side of your screen. The new sidebar can be accessed only from the home tab, and currently only on Android devices.
The YouTube app is one of the most popular and frequently used on Android phones, and Google is constantly adding new features. Earlier this month, we found that YouTube is working on a pinch-to-zoom feature for Android users (and you can try it yourself on YouTube’s experiments page), and last month another new feature made the news - the ability to turn any video into Shorts.
Read More:
Things that are NOT allowed: